REVIEW: Back to the original ‘Star Trek’

PHOTOS BY MARNI GROSSMAN/PARAMOUNT+

Anson Mount stars as Capt. Christopher Pike in “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” now streaming on Paramount+.



Watching “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” is a lot like watching the original series that starred William Shatner.

For one thing, it’s episodic. As proven in the season’s first episode last week, there’s a story with a beginning, middle and an end, and it wraps up dramatically and economically within an hour. And like the original “Star Trek” series, the story is a morality play. You learn something with a simple lesson; no need for a long sermon.

And like Capt. Kirk’s show, Capt. Pike’s series makes room for humor and jovial conversations. Space doesn’t have to be overly serious.

The series premiered Thursday on Paramount+, with stars Anson Mount, Ethan Peck and Rebecca Romijn picking up their characters of Capt. Christopher Pike, Mr. Spock and Number One, respectively, when they left them after the end of the second season of “Star Trek: Discovery.”

Already, the first episode offered some fun Easter eggs, including a young, enthusiastic Cadet Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) at communications and nurse Christine Chapel (Jess Bush), who is much better defined on “Strange New Worlds” than she was in the original series. Majel Barrett, the late wife of the late “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry, played her well in the original series, but wasn’t given much to do other than assist Dr. McCoy and have a crush on Mr. Spock. The writing for the character is better on “Strange New Worlds.” She’s smart and ready for anything.

Celia Rose Gooding plays Cadet Uhura, and Ethan Peck is back as Mr. Spock. They’re both the third actors to play the iconic characters.



The new series’ only flaw is its insistence on a particular continuing story arc. In this writer’s opinion, it was a big mistake for the writers to have Capt. Pike learn on “Discovery” that he will someday become the disfigured version of Capt. Pike, as seen in a wheelchair in the original series’ two-part episode “The Menagerie.” Knowing his fate 10 years from now is haunting Capt. Pike, and it haunts the writers too, who had to figure out a fast way to resolve the issue to the point that Christopher Pike can focus on being the captain. But the issue is going to come up again — and why? It’s a box that traps the writers and the talented Mr. Mount.

The writers should have faith that “Strange New Worlds” will soar entirely on its episodic storytelling, just as the original series did in the 1960s.

Fortunately, the series’ overall premise is sound, and the actors are great.

Mr. Mount plays Capt. Pike as effortlessly as Mr. Shatner played Capt. Kirk, and he’s surrounded by familiar and new characters on a bridge that looks like the original series’ bridge, but with the advances you’d expect if Mr. Roddenberry had created the series in 2022. And this series’ Enterprise bridge is more representative of “Star Trek” than the one in the J.J. Abrams-directed movies.

Rebecca Romijn portrays Number One, the Enterprise’s first officer.

And it’s great to see Mr. Peck back as Mr. Spock. Like Leonard Nimoy, he plays the character with sincerity and focus. Even when he has no lines to say, he is Spock, right down to the way he stands, walks and contemplates his world.

While no one will play Vulcans as well as Mr. Nimoy (who understood that it’s not about being emotionless as much as fighting the urge to express emotions), Mr. Peck shows the nuances of conflicts between his human and Vulcan sides.

Ms. Romijn is a good successor to Ms. Barrett, who, before she donned a blond wig to play Nurse Chapel, portrayed Number One in the original series pilot “The Cage.” (The first pilot, to be exact.) Ms. Romijn has captured Ms. Barrett’s mannerisms while still making the character her own.

“Strange New Worlds” will definitely continue to soar this season, as long as it doesn’t let Capt. Pike’s knowledge of his ultimate fate keep the ship from going to warp.

The series premiered, by the way, on the same night that “Star Trek: Picard” ended a second season that had less action than the first one but more character-driven moments. Adm. Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) had to deal with a painful childhood memory as he and his motley crew went back in time to prevent history from degrading into a Nazi-like future.

TRAE PATTON/PARAMOUNT+ ©2022 VIACOMCBS

Adm. Jean-Luc Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) and Guinan (Whoopi Goldberg), tending bar on Earth, discuss the adventures on “Star Trek: Picard.”



The resolution was clever (with some of the best moments ever for John de Lancie as Q and some decent scenes for Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan). Alison Pill’s character, Dr. Agnes Jurati, changed more than anyone else’s on “Picard,” and she’s reason enough to see the season, which some reviewers have pointed out was more about her than Jean-Luc. That’s a fair point.

There will be no further plot spoilers about Agnes or anyone else in case you haven’t seen “Picard.”

Other than this one:

It was a good season overall, but there was a little too much analysis of why Jean-Luc Picard can’t settle down and have a girlfriend or wife. The season ended with Jean-Luc now ready for love at his chateau, which is actually the villa at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez. (The exterior was seen more this season on “Picard” than in the first one.)

Hopefully the third season, which was filmed recently and promises to include more characters from the “Next Generation” crew, will be more in the tradition of “TNG.” Picard’s happy now, we’re all happy now. Let’s just boldly go somewhere!

