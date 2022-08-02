REVIEW: ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ impresses fans

COURTESY WARNER BROS. PICTURES

Go, Krypto!

“DC League of Superpets” soared to the top of the box office in its opening weekend with a gross of $23 million.

The movie earned fans’ respect with a story and dialogue that entertains both kids and adults. And Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who knows how to be funny by acting very serious, is the ideal choice as the voice of Krypto in a movie that blends comedy, drama and Easter eggs for longtime comic book fans.

And the animators did a great job creating Ace, a shelter dog who brings Krypto down to earth, in a story about empowered pets saving Krypto’s buddy Superman (John Krasinki) and other heroes in the Justice League of America, from an unexpected villain. The animators obviously enjoyed matching Ace’s eye movements and facial expressions to the comedic beat delivered by the voice actor behind Ace, Kevin Hart.

Falling to second place at the box office was Jordan Peele’s sci-fi/horror thriller “Nope,” with a $18.5 million gross in its second weekend.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” placed third with $13 million.

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” was the No. 4 movie with $10.9 million.

“Top Gun: Maverick” placed fifth with $8.2 million.

Placing sixth was the movie based on a bestseller, “Where the Crawdads Sing.” It grossed $7.5 million.

“Elvis” has not left the building. It remains in the top 10 movies, placing seventh with $5.8 million.

The horror thriller “The Black Phone” placed eighth with $2.5 million.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” was in ninth place with $2 million.

And “Vengeance,” a movie about a journalist investigating the death of a woman he knew, opened in 10th place with $1.75 million.

