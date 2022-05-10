REVIEW: ‘Doctor Strange’ conquers the box office with year’s best weekend

MARVEL STUDIOS

Benedict Cumberbatch reprises his role as a magical superhero in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which topped the box office during its opening weekend.



Fans didn’t need to cast a spell to predict this would happen.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” topped the box office when it opened last weekend.

In fact, the Marvel Studios movie soared past Warner Bros.’ “Batman” to mark the biggest opening weekend gross of 2022.

It grossed $185 million.

And it was well-deserved. The writers didn’t play it safe with the film, allowing a longtime, popular comic book hero to show his vulnerability and giving him a chance to grow. This is the most human of Benedict Cumberbatch’s portrayals of Doctor Strange, thanks to the writing and the Oscar nominee’s great acting.

But the best acting in the film was by Elizabeth Olsen, who showed the inner torment of Wanda and the pain that drove her to become the Scarlet Witch as she “dream-walks” through the universe. She wants to be with the children who she created temporarily in our universe, but who now exist in another universe. And she’ll do anything, however horrible, to make that happen. The compelling question is if, when and how she will redeem herself.

Also deserving praise is newcomer Xochitl Gomez, who takes on the role of new superhero America Chavez with determination.

Although “Doctor Strange” is darker than other Marvel movies, it’s a fun ride, in large part because of its director, Sam Raimi. He directed the original “Spider-Man” trilogy from the 2000s, the ones starring Tobey Maguire.

The Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) uses “dream-walking” to visit her children in another universe and secure a power to physically cross universes.

And “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” stands out for some fun Easter eggs. When you have multiple universes, you can resurrect old characters in new roles, and longtime fans of Marvel movies love this film’s surprises. Guess who came back! (And it’s more than one hero.)

As for the rest of the current movies in theaters, see “Bad Guys” if you haven’t already. The animated film, starring the voice of Sam Rockwell as Mr. Wolf in a story about villainous animals trying to be good, has some fun twists. The Dreamworks movie was No. 2 in the box office last weekend with a $9.8 million gross. “Doctor Strange” pushed it out of its No. 1 slot.

Placing third last weekend was “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” with $6.2 million.

And “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” dropped to No. 4 with $3.95 million.

“The Northman,” the story of a young Viking prince trying to avenge his father’s death, placed sixth with $2.77 million.

“The Lost City” stayed in seventh place with $2.5 million.

Placing eighth was the film starring Nicolas Cage as Nicolas Cage, “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.” It grossed $1.53 million.

“Memory,” the latest thriller starring Liam Neeson, came in ninth with $1.22 million.

“Father Stu,” starring Mark Wahlberg as a boxer who becomes a priest, placed 10th with $800,000

email: dmason@newspress.com