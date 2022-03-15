REVIEW : ‘Dog’ pulls the heartstrings

Former Army Ranger and military canine grow together in compelling drama

MGM

Jackson Briggs (Channing Tatum) and Lulu take a journey together — literally and emotionally — in “Dog.”

It’s a shame animal actors can’t win Oscars.

It’s a shame because the three dogs who take turns playing Lulu in the compelling movie “Dog” excel in showing the Belgian malinois’ anxiety, fear and ultimately her yearning to reconnect with humans after enduring the terror of war.

The dogs playing Lulu — Britta, Lana 5, and Zuza — and their human co-star, Channing Tatum, make “Dog” an inspirational movie you must see.

There’s a chemistry between Mr. Tatum and his canine counterparts that goes beyond the dialogue. And that chemistry brings out the movie’s message of love, faith, patience and respect for all dogs, including those who serve their country.

In “Dog,” Mr. Tatum plays Jackson Briggs, a former Army Ranger who suffered a head injury in Iraq but is eager to get back into action. His captain said he will support that if Jackson does him the favor of driving an angry military dog, Lulu, from Fort Lewis (just south of Seattle) down the Pacific Coast to a funeral for the soldier who was Lulu’s handler.

It’s not going to be an easy assignment. Lulu suffers anxiety from her time in Iraq and from the loss of her handler and doesn’t easily trust anyone. She has to be kept muzzled to prevent her from biting people, and Jackson is supposed to keep her in a carrier all the way down the coast.

Along the way, Jackson and Lulu have a series of adventures or misadventures that won’t be spoiled here. There’s a good blend of drama and comedy, and the filmmakers clearly knew when to make the movie more intense and when to lighten things up.

And the dogs playing Lulu lead you to root for her and to wish her a better life.

During the course of the story, both Jackson and Lulu grow. They discover they both need each other to heal from the trauma of war and move on with their lives.

In addition to starring in the film, Mr. Tatum co-directed “Dog” with Reid Carolin, who wrote the screenplay based on Brett Rodriguez’ story. The strength of their direction is seen clearly in the movie’s pacing and tone. “Dog” never feels rushed, and the focus is placed where it should be: on Jackson’s and Lulu’s relationship. They’re stronger together.

This movie, by the way, is dedicated to a real-life Lulu, who was Mr. Tatum’s pitbull catahoula mix-breed dog. Mr. Tatum rescued her from a shelter in 2008, and she died 10 years later from cancer. Mr. Tatum’s experiences with Lulu inspired “Dog.”

