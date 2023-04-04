REVIEW: ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ is a fun and funny adventure

“Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is in dire need of more dungeons and dragons.

Other than that, the Paramount Pictures movie, which topped the box office in its first weekend, is a great story with unexpected plot twists and strong acting. While more mythical creatures would be nice, the movie has a lot of fun with magic and pays some effective homage to the Hasbro game that inspired it.

Directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein do a great job with the film’s pacing and bringing out the best from the cast. Mr. Goldstein, Mr, Daley and fellow writer Michael Gilio have crafted a strong story with a great blend of action, character-driven drama and humor.

In fact, the movie will make you laugh, keep you on the edge of your seat and will lead you on a great adventure without a lot of blood and gore. (It’s rated PG-13 for some language, action and fantasy violence, and young kids might get scared. You don’t need to have played “Dungeons and Dragons” to enjoy the story.)

Studios should make more movies like this one.

Chris Pine stars as Edgin, a widowed father and thief who joins another thief, Holga (Michelle Rodriguez of the “Fast and Furious” franchise) on a quest to find a special relic. Edgin leaves his daughter Kira (the talented Chloe Coleman) in the care of his friend Forge (Hugh Grant), but in trying to steal that valuable relic, Chris and Holga get caught and imprisoned.

It’s not spoiling too much to say Edgin and Holga escape from prison and recruit the help of not-so-great sorcerer Simon (Justice Smith), the wise and literal-minded Xenk (Rege-Jean Page) and Dorci (Sophia Lillis), a druid or shape-shifter.

From there, “Dungeons and Dragons” is like a theme park ride, going from one adventure to another, and the characters run into plenty of direction and misdirection as they try to save the day.

It’s a motley crew. They make mistakes, and a lot goes wrong. And they’re up against dragons and other menaces, but these characters prove to be heroic in the best ways.

In fact, “Dungeons and Dragons” has a lot of heart. Ultimately it’s about family, the kind you’re born into and the one you choose. And Mr. Pine deserves a lot of credit for that as an actor with a knack for combining bravado with vulnerability. It’s why he made a great successor to William Shatner as Capt. Kirk in this century’s “Star Trek” movies, and it’s why he is the perfect choice to play Edgin.

Ms. Rodriguez also stands out for her ability to be funny simply by being totally serious. She also gets some great fight scenes (defeating a lot of bad guys by herself), and there’s no doubt her character is the toughest hero in this film.

Mr. Grant does a good job of playing a character who has an unexpected role in the story.

