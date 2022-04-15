REVIEW: ‘Everything’ is everything funny, everything imaginative

PHOTOS COURTESY A24 FILMS

One of the versions of Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh), left, learns martial arts skills in “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”



The title, “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” suggests this won’t be the typical movie.

The trailer confirms it: Michelle Yeoh stars as an immigrant who connects with her doppelgangers across the multiverse.

But wait until you see this film.

Wow.

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” is full of unexpected twists and turns, and the best ones won’t be spoiled here. See this film. You’ll find it one of the most imaginative, funniest and strangest movies you’ve ever seen. All those elements work together in its favor.

Ms. Yeoh is reason enough to see “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” She has a special talent for taking a script and making it her own.

From left, Joy Wang (Stephanie Hsu), Waymond Wang (Ke Huy Quan), Evelyln Wang (Michelle Yeoh) and Gong Gong (James Hong) face Internal Revenue Service auditor Deirdre Beaubeirdra (Jamie Lee Curtis) in “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”

In this film, Ms. Yeoh stars as Evelyn Wang, who owns a Laundromat with her husband, Waymond Wang (Ke Huy Quan), and they’re taking care of her father, Gong Gong (the great James Hong). Evelyn deals with a lot of things, including her strained relationship with her daughter Joy Wang (Stephanie Hsu).

On top of that, Evelyn and Waymond are trying to iron out problems with the Internal Revenue Service, and auditor Deirdre Beaubeirdra (Jamie Lee Curtis in an inspired performance) is one tough cookie.

With her life in shambles, Evelyn suddenly gets a visit from Waymond’s doppelganger from another universe, who tells her the multiverse needs Evelyn to save it from some mysterious evil. Evelyn reluctantly becomes a hero, and she does all sorts of battles in a story full of metaphors and lessons about personal growth. On top of that, it’s a relentless comedy that got an audience laughing enthusiastically at a theater screening last weekend.

Directors and writers Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert have done a masterful job of guiding a compelling story, which, despite its complexity, is actually easy to follow. They don’t mind breaking some cinematic traditions along the way, and the result is a refreshingly original movie.

