REVIEW: ‘Fast X’ is definitely fast and furious

Sequel delivers many surprises and keeps viewers guessing about everything

UNIVERSAL PICTURES

Dante’s henchmen pull a good guy’s car up into the air in one of the many action-packed scenes of “Fast X.”

“Fast X” is full of twists and turns and blind spots for drivers who find they can’t put the brakes on danger.

The latest film in the “Fast and Furious” franchise is full of surprises, to the point you can’t be certain if you know who’s a villain and who’s a hero. The action goes to new heights and new depths — figuratively and literally. At one point, a good guy’s car gets pulled up in the air by the bad guys’ helicopters.

PETER MOUNTAIN/UNIVERSAL PICTURES

Family and friendship are celebrated in “Fast X.” Clockwise from left are Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), Han (Sung Kang), Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), Dom (Vin Diesel), Little Brian (Leo Abelo Perry), Abuelita (Rita Moreno), Mia (Jordana Brewster), Tej (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, back to camera) and Roman (Tyrese Gibson, back to camera).

As always, “Fast X” is about family, and this time around, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) is trying to save his family from Dante (“Aquaman” star Jason Momoa), the kind of villain you love to hate. Out for revenge after the death of his father — drug kingpin Hernan Reyes, Dante wants to kill the people Dominic cares about. Making matters worse, Dante doesn’t care if he blows up an entire city in the process, so Dominic feels the burden of saving his family and the world at the same time.

Somehow Dante is always one step ahead of Dominic, but the hero manages to pull a metaphorical rabbit out of his hat and has some victories. The problem is Dante is anticipating that.

PETER MOUNTAIN/UNIVERSAL PICTURES

Queen (Helen Mirren) advises Dom (Vin Diesel) after an encounter with a villain.

In this movie, Dominic is determined to protect Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and his son, Little Brian (Leo Abelo Perry), but both are in danger and get their share of action scenes.

To defeat Dante, the heroes might have to get help from villains, but can they be trusted? Is it wise to seek help from the wicked Shaw (Jason Statham)?

UNIVERSAL PICTURES

Jason Momoa plays Dante, the villain determined to make Dominic suffer.

Dominic and his team also turn to fellow heroes such as Tess (Brie Larson), Queenie (Helen Mirren) and Dominic’s brother Jakob (John Cena) in a epic that, as you’d expect, spans across continents.

As always, good guys Tej (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges) and Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson) have funny moments, although nothing tops them flying a car in orbit around Earth in the last “Fast and Furious” film.

UNIVERSAL PICTURES

There’s no lack of explosions or danger in “Fast X.”

The actors are clearly having fun with the characters, and director Louis Leterrier keeps the film moving at a good pace. Justin Lin, Gary Scott Thompson and Dan Mazeau have written a story that salutes the franchise’s history and asks whether Dominic has finally met his match in Dante. Well, “Fast X” is the first of two parts, and the ending will leave you surprised and delighted as you wait for the next film.

The franchise keeps getting better with each film. It’s no wonder “Fast X” topped the North American box office in its first weekend with $67.5 million.

There’s definitely gas left in the “Fast and Furious” franchise.

