REVIEW: ‘Fatal Attraction,’ the series, suffers from fatal flaw

Alex Forest (Liz Caplan) has an affair with prosecuting attorney Dan Gallagher (Joshua Jackson) in “Fatal Attraction,” the Paramount+ series based on the 1987 movie of the same name.

Series based on movies have become a big trend on streaming services and TV networks. Often, that works well.

But not always.

“Fatal Attraction” is one story that was compelling on the big screen. As a series on the smaller screen, it’s less dramatic.

In episodic form, the pacing has to be slowed down, and the writers have tried to compensate for that for “Fatal Attraction,” the new series streaming on Paramount+, with the addition of a murder mystery in a storyline taking place in the present.

Another storyline, taking place in the past, shows prosecuting attorney Dan Gallagher (Joshua Jackson) pursuing an extramarital affair with victim’s advocate Alex Forrest (Liz Caplan), who begins to demand more from Dan than one-night stands. The question, of course, is whether and when Beth Gallagher, Dan’s wife (played by Amanda Peet) will find out about them, and whether Alex will let Dan out of the relationship. That’s similar to what happened in the 1987 movie “Fatal Attraction” starring Michael Douglas as New York lawyer Dan Gallagher and Glenn Close as Alex, who in the movie version was a book editor who refused to let Dan end their affair.

The 1987 film had a lot going for it, from the cinematography to the music, the suspenseful story and the outstanding acting by Ms. Close and Mr. Douglas, whose late parents, cinematic legend Kirk Douglas and his wife Anne, had a home in Montecito. (The film has some downfalls, including its failure to fully explore Alex’s character and the horrible, unnecessary murder of a pet rabbit.)

As a story that happens over several episodes, “Fatal Attraction” is much less compelling than the 1987 film, and the slower pace doesn’t allow Mr. Jackson, whose best work includes the sci-fi series “Fringe,” and Ms. Caplan to have their best acting moments. They must stretch out their crescendos, and that’s the fatal flaw in “Fatal Attractions.”

The series tries to stir things up a bit with a present-day storyline showing Dan, who was convicted of killing Alex, being released on parole. He’s trying to reconnect with his and Beth’s daughter and is determined to prove he’s innocent of killing Alex. That storyline is intriguing, but is interrupted by the affair in the past.

“Fatal Attraction” the series could work better if it focused on a single storyline: past, present or future, without flashbacks.

