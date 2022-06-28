REVIEW: ‘Father Stu’ proves to be inspirational

KAREN BALLARD/COLUMBIA PICTURES

Stuart Long (Mark Wahlberg) goes from being a boxer to a priest in “Father Stu,” a drama/comedy based on a true story.

Sure, “Father Stu” has great comedic moments, and you’ll laugh.

But keep the tissue handy as you watch a bittersweet but ultimately inspirational story about a boxer-turned-priest whose faith doesn’t waver during his life’s most difficult moments.

“Father Stu” is based on a true story, and the film likely will lead to an Oscar nomination for star Mark Wahlberg.

Mr. Wahlberg plays Stuart Long, who deals with the harsh reality that his boxing career is over. The Helena, Mont., resident decides to become an actor in Hollywood and lands small roles. (For example, he’s in a TV commercial.)

Then during his day job in the meat department at a supermarket, he falls in love with the woman of his dreams, Carmen (Teresa Ruiz), and pursues her all the way to her Catholic church, St. Mary’s.

To win her over, Stu joins her parish and gets baptized. He strives to impress Carmen and her family, and despite his colorful language and blunt talk, he has a heart of gold. He succeeds in winning Carmen’s heart, and the two seem destined for marriage until circumstances lead Stu to realize he should become a priest.

Stu convinces a reluctant Monsignor Kelly (Ojai actor Malcolm McDowell) to let him enter a seminary, and Stu proves to be a great preacher with his down-to-earth, honest sermons in plain words. But there are obstacles ahead, and the movie deals with them, demonstrating Stu’s tenacity and humility. What’s more, “Father Stu” shows how the priest inspires others, including his parents Bill and Kathleen Long (played by Mel Gibson and Jacki Weaver).

Director and screenplay writer Rosalind Ross pulls no punches with this film about a former boxer. Neither does Mr. Wahlberg, and the result is an honest look at emotions and struggles. Ultimately, Stu concludes it’s the endurance of struggles that brings people closer to God’s love.

