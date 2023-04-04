REVIEW: Going down the ‘Rabbit Hole’

‘24’ actor Kiefer Sutherland stars in new compelling series

PHOTOS BY MARNI GROSSMAN/PARAMOUNT+

John Weir (Kiefer Sutherland) is wrongly framed for murder in “Rabbit Hole,” a Paramount+ series where characters aren’t what they seem.

All he has to do is swear, and you know it’s the end of the world.

That’s the power of Kiefer Sutherland’s acting.

From “24” to “Designated Survivor,” Mr. Sutherland has become a household name for action series involving conspiracies and national security threats. Few actors are able to create the same level of urgency.

And in his latest series, “Rabbit Hole,” Mr. Sutherland stars as John Weir, a damaged hero in a world where everyone thinks he’s a villain. You might call him more of an anti-hero at times.

Ultimately “Rabbit Hole,” which streams with new episodes on Sundays on Paramount, is fun to watch because it’s a giant jigsaw puzzle of intrigue and misdirection, and nothing is what it seems to be.

Dr. Ben Wilson (Charles Dance) is a psychotherapist with a special connection with John Weir.

John Weir is a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage. He and his crew can engineer scenarios with “Mission: Impossible”-like planning and logistics. But his world is flipped upside down when he’s wrongly framed for murder by powerful forces.

You might think this is simply a case of John having to clear his name, but John is also involved with a mysterious, immense plan to protect democracy from an unidentified threat. “Rabbit Hole” takes its time to drop clues about that threat and what John is doing in a storyline that will keep you guessing.

In fact, it’s probably best to watch “Rabbit Hole” with someone so you can trade your own conspiracy theories after each episode.

One thing’s for sure. Writers and directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra have created a compelling storyline with intense characters in a series with just the right amount of action and plenty of suspense.

Besides Mr. Sutherland, “Rabbit Hole” stars the talented Charles Dance as Dr. Ben Wilson, a psychotherapist with a special connection with John and the mind behind the plan; Rob Yang as Edward Homm; Walt Klink as the intern and Jason Butler Harner as Valence.

MICHAEL GIBSON/PARAMOUNT+

FBI agent Jo Madi (Enid Graham) pursues the truth about John Weir in “Rabbit Hole.”

Meta Golding plays Hailey Winton, a random woman whom John meets in a bar but finds he must bring into his hidden life of protecting democracy. At the same time, John must avoid being captured by the police for the murder he didn’t commit.

There’s more to Hailey than what meets the eye, which is a theme for all of these characters.

On John’s trail is Josephine “Jo” Madi (Enid Graham), an FBI agent who’s been demoted to white-collar crimes but has better instincts about John than her colleagues. But she’s one step behind John, and the fun of “Rabbit Hole” is seeing what she’ll get right and what she’ll get wrong as she puts the puzzle together.

email: dmason@newspress.com

