REVIEW: Going from ‘Oklahoma!’ to ‘Chicago’

‘Schmigadoon’ is both a spoof of musicals and homage to Broadway

APPLE TV+ PHOTOS

Mildred Layton (Kristen Chenoweth) prefers that her town doesn’t change in the first season of “Schmigadoon!,” streaming on Apple TV+.

If you love musicals, watch “Schmigadoon!”

The musical comedy series, executive-produced by Lorne Michaels of “Saturday Night Live” fame, is a respectful spoof of musicals. In fact, in some ways, it’s more of an homage than a spoof, and a big part of fun is seeing how elements are inspired by everything from “Oklahoma!” to “The Music Man,” “Sound of Music,” “Hair,” “Annie” (or “Oliver!”), “Sweeney Todd” and “Chicago.”

And it’s great to hear the series’ completely original music, written by co-creator and executive producer Cinco Paul and performed by stars of Broadway (or off-Broadway), TV and movies — including Kristen Chenoweth, Jane Krakowski, Alan Cumming, Arian DeBose and Dove Cameron. Martin Short plays an iconic kind of character who knows what’s really going on.

The first two seasons of episodes are now streaming on Apple TV+.

Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) deal with the unexpected in the first season of “Schmigadoon!”

“Schmigadoon!” stars former “SNL” actress Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key (who hosted an “SNL” episode) as lovers Melissa and Josh. Melissa is an OB-GYN, and Josh is a surgeon. They meet at their workplace — a hospital. They fall in love but deal with the stress of the real world and go to a couples retreat, where their hike in the rain leads to an unexpected sunny spot — Schmigadoon, a town straight out of the old musicals of the 1930s and 1940s.

They find, to Melissa’s delight and Josh’s irritation, that these people in their classic costumes will burst out in song at any time in a normal conversation. They come to realize that this isn’t some tourist attraction, but a world in which if you can’t express your feelings through dialogue, you sing from your heart. When in doubt, you dance. That’s the longtime law of musicals.

Schmigadoon restores Melissa’s and Josh’s idealism, but it’s not a perfect world, and they help the town to get past its bigotry and be more open minded toward those who are different. After some adventures and misadventures, they leave Schmigadoon at the end of the first season. Now a happier couple, they get married, and that marks the start of the second season, during which married bliss is replaced by the day-to-day stress of their jobs and problems at home.

Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) deal with the unexpected in the first season of “Schmigadoon!”

They figure out the solution is to return to Schmigadoon, but this time, they don’t find the innocent town, but the much darker Schmicago, where the tone is inspired by the darker musicals of the 1960s and 1970s. Instead of “Oklahoma!” and “Music Man,” this land is inspired by the likes of “Chicago,” “Hair,” “Annie”/”Oliver!” (pick your favorite musical about orphans) and “Sweeney Todd.”

Josh and Melissa figure out they can’t escape SSchmicago until they help these characters, who are different versions of the folks they knew in Schmigadoon, find their happy ending. That’s anything but easy, and setting the tone is the blunt voice of the narrator, played brilliantly by Tituss Burgess.

Both seasons are well-crafted, but frankly, the first season is more fun to watch. There are some fun love triangles, and everything is as bright as Technicolor and as sweet as an MGM musical. Let’s put on a show!

The villain is Mildred Layton (Ms. Chenoweth), who is afraid of anyone who’s different, and it’s up to Josh and Melissa to teach the town some lessons in tolerance, which is something Rodgers and Hammerstein did brilliantly in their musicals, most notably in “South Pacific.”

Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) finds a groovy life, at least for a while, in the second season.

And Mr. Paul’s songs show influences from past musicals, but stand very much as original selections. That’s the magic of “Schmigadoon!,” in which homages merge to create an entirely original story.

Ms. Strong and Mr. Key are good singers, by the way, but the best singing is by, as you’d expect, Ms. Chenoweth, Mr. Cumming, Ms. DeBose and Ms. Krakowski, who gets her better role in the second season as Bobby Flanagan, a clever attorney.

The second season goes from being dark, in the tone of musicals like “Chicago” and “Sweeney Todd” (with Mr. Cumming holding a cleaver as butcher Dooley Flint), to just downright groovy, in the spirit of “Hair.” The city’s villain is the powerful businessman Octavius Kratt (played with subtle sinister nuances by Patrick Page), who owns a nightclub with a “Cabaret”-like vibe. There’s danger in the city.

But ultimately, there’s a happy ending. That’s another law of musicals.

email: dmason@newspress.com