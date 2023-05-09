REVIEW: ‘Guardians’ reaches epic conclusion

Characters find their destinies in strong, character-driven story

Star-Lord, aka Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), leads the team again in “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3.” From left in the front are Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Star-Lord and Nebula (Karen Gillan); back row, Groot (voice of Vin Diesel) and Drax (Dave Bautista).



“Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3” has everything you’d want in a final chapter: a victory despite overwhelming odds and characters who define the word heroism.

No, it isn’t the best film in the trilogy, which started in 2014. That honor is still with “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2,” which had the best mix of character development, action, surprises and 20th-century music from Earth.

But Marvel Studios’ “Vol. 3” has much of what you saw in “Vol. 2”: hilarious dialogue, compelling action and charming characters, right down to Cosmo, the dog from the Soviet space era who communicates in English — with a Russian accent. Director and writer James Gunn, who has a new job as co-CEO and co-chairman of rival DC Studios, has wrapped up his time with “Guardians” with a story that speaks to the heart.

Much of the plot of “Vol. 3” concerns Rocket (voice of Bradley Cooper) and his origin story.

It’s no surprise that the movie easily topped the box office in its first weekend. It will likely stay No. 1 for a few weeks.

Some of the characters have evolved more than others in the final chapter. For example, Groot (the voice of Vin Diesel), the sentient, mobile tree-like creature, has become bigger and stronger. But “Vol. 3” starts with the characters not yet at their final destinies, and Mr. Gunn’s brilliant story leads them there.

A good part of the movie looks back at the genetic engineering that was done on Rocket (the voice of the talented Bradley Cooper), a raccoon from Earth who was modified to be smart (and have the ability to talk). The High Evolutionary, the mad scientist behind the genetic modifications in Rocket, has never been able to duplicate the creativity in Rocket, and that sets the stage for the present in which the High Evolutionary is determined to recapture Rocket, who escaped from the genetic engineering laboratory a long time ago.

Kraglin (Sean Gunn) strives to master his weapon during an attack.

A villain like the High Evolutionary needs to be of the twirling-a-mustache variety, and while actor Chukwudi Iwuji doesn’t have a mustache, he achieves the same effect with his eyes and voice.

The movie addresses other issues such as Star-Lord’s love for Gamora, who’s not in love with him. No, this is an alternate, time-traveling Gamora from the past (as shown in “Avengers: End Game”), and the Gamora who fell in love with Star-Lord, aka Peter Quill, died in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

“Vol. 2” was a better story for Peter, but in this movie, as in the first two movies, the character is played with honesty, compassion and a sense of fun by Chris Pratt. Zoe Saldona effortlessly makes Gamora compelling.

The High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) is the mad scientist who’s after Rocket.

And Karen Gillan continues to add humor and depth to the movie as the very serious, cybernetic Nebula, Gamora’s adoptive sister.

Dave Bautista continues to deliver many of the funniest “Guardians” lines as Drax, and he does so with a great straight face. Pom Klementieff adds a good emotional contrast to the more stoic Drax as Mantis and gets some of the film’s funniest scenes. She delivers her lines and carries out her actions with unstoppable energy. It’s fun to watch her.

Characters from previous “Guardians” movies appear in this one (including, of course, Sean Gunn as the funny Kraglin), and the saga wraps up with a good ending.

Gamora (Zoe Saldona) helps the Guardians, but this isn’t the same Gamora who fell in love with Star-Lord. She’s an alternative, time-traveling version.

At least for this trilogy.

Star-Lord’s story isn’t over, and the door has been left open for new stories for the other characters.

