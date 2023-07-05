REVIEW: ‘Hijack’ is a good flight into mystery

But don’t expect the seven-hour series to have the same excitement as a two-hour movie

First Officer Anna Kovacs (Kaisa Hammarlund) tries to deal with the hijacking of Kingdom Airlines Flight 29 on “Hijack.”

Editor’s note: There are some minor plot spoilers in this review.

Air traffic controllers can make good detectives, especially in a story with the clues falling from the sky. If you like mysteries, see “Hijack.”

But if you’re looking for intense, on-the-edge-of-your seat danger, you’re on the wrong flight.

Fortunately, “Hijack” stars Idris Elba, one of today’s best actors on the big or small screen.

Mr. Elba, who effortlessly expresses emotions with the most subtle of inflections and facial expressions, stars in the series, now streaming on Apple TV+. The first two episodes streamed on June 28, and the third one streamed on Tuesday.

Stuart Atterton (Neil Maskell) is the leader of the hijackers. Alice Sinclair (Eve Myles) is a London air traffic controller who figures out something isn’t right with Kingdom AIrlines Flight 29.

Mr. Elba plays Sam Nelson, a corporate negotiator who boards a commercial jet from Dubai to London. Soon several hijackers with an unknown agenda take control of Kingdom Airlines Flight 29.

It’s a seven-hour flight from Dubai to London, and the seven episodes take place in real time. That approach, which worked like magic on the Fox series “24,” is effective here, but again, a seven-hour flight inherently features more drama if it’s packed into the standard, two-hour theatrical movie.

So far on the series, Mr. Elba, known for his action roles, has to remain in his seat on the airplane as the hijackers bark orders. From that position, his character, Sam, keeps other passengers calm and tries to prevent them from provoking the terrorists into killing them. Fortunately, Mr. Elba, who’s also one of the show’s executive producers, knows how to make a character compelling even if he’s sitting still, although there’s some drama whenever Sam stands up.

The hijackers are led by Stuart Atterton, played with the right mix of anger and restraint by Neil Maskell.

Corporate negotiator Sam Nelson (Idris Elba) finds himself on a hijacked flight between Dubai and London.

Neela Leesha (Antonia Salib) is a Dubai air traffic controller.

There are some interesting plot points on the plane, but the better story, at least so far, is on the ground. Alice Sinclair (played by the talented Eve Myles) is a flight controller at London Heathrow Airport, and she figures out something is wrong with Kingdom Airlines Flight 29.

Also intriguing are Detective Chief Inspector Zahra Gahfoor (Archie Panjabi), who takes an active role in the investigation. And there’s a side story about Marsha Smith-Nelson (Christine Adams), Sam’s estranged wife and her boyfriend, Detective Inspector Daniel Farrell, a member of the Metropolitan Police.

Telling a story in real time is a challenge, and the producers try to pad the adventure a bit with yet another side story, this one involving Dubai air traffic controllers Abduallah (Mohammad Faial Mostafa) and Neela Leesha (Antonia Salib). At some point, the relevance to the main story will be shown, but for now, the best part of “Hijack” takes place in air traffic control rooms.

