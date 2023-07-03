REVIEW: Indiana Jones at his best

‘The Dial of Destiny’ is a fun conclusion to a 42-year-old franchise

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” begins with Indy (Harrison Ford) in 1944, then jumps to 1969.

The audience at Camino Real Cinemas in Goleta applauded Saturday — and with good reason.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is easily the franchise’s best movie since “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

And this audience could easily compare the films. Like this writer, most of them were old enough to have seen “Raiders,” as everyone called it back then, in theaters in 1981 when the film first premiered. The story was written by “Star Wars” creator George Lucas and Phillip Kaufman.

The 1930s storyline pitted Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) against the Nazis and introduced him to a love interest that was his equal in every way, Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen). The race was on to find the Ark of the Covenant.

Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) teams up with his goddaughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) to find the Dial of Destiny.

“Raiders” was a hit and led to the not-as-great sequel “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” (1984) and the fantastic adventure “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (1989) with Sean Connery playing Indy’s dad, Dr. Henry Jones Sr.

Mr. Ford didn’t put the fedora back on until “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” (2008), which reunited him with Ms. Allen and introduced Shia LaBeouf as Mutt, Indiana and Marion’s son. The franchise had jumped to the late 1950s, and instead of the Nazis, Indy was taking on the communists. Plus there was a cool factor — interdimensional aliens!

“Crystal Skull” was a fun adventure and included some incredible action scenes leaving the viewer wondering, “How did Indy survive that?”

Well, no matter what the obstacles, even if it’s the snakes he dreads, Indiana Jones is the underdog who defeats the villains.

“The Dial of Destiny” comes full circle. Now it’s 1969, but Indy is facing a Nazi he fought during World War II as he tries to get the Dial of the Destiny before the villain does.

This time around, Indy is retiring from his work as an archaeology professor, and he’s in a bar when he happens to run into his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge). She’s interested in the Dial of Destiny that Indy and her father Basil Shaw (Toby Jones) found back in 1944. It’s said to have the power of time travel, although Indy and Basil saw its value more as a historical artifact created by Archimedes.

Dr. Jurgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen) is the Nazi-turned-NASA scientist who’s determined to seize the powerful Dial of Destiny.

Here’s one of the great strengths of this sequel. This film has a mysterious object that is as equally interesting as the Ark of the Covenant from “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

But to get the Dial of Destiny, Indiana and Helena must defeat Dr. Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), the Nazi-turned-NASA scientist who lost the relic to Indiana and Basil in 1944. That part of the story is shown at the beginning, with some effective digital de-aging done on Mr. Ford.

Steven Spielberg directed the four previous “Indiana Jones” and balanced a great sense of action, character development and humor. James Mangold directed “The Dial of Destiny,” which Mr. Ford, 80, has said is his final outing as Indiana Jones. Like Mr. Spielberg, Mr. Mangold has found the ideal pacing for the action, humor and dialogue. From the very first minute to the last, “The Dial of Destiny” is a fun movie to watch, with footage filmed in Italy, Morocco and Britain. It also is the most expensive of the “Indiana Jones” movies with a budget that was reportedly as high as $329 million.

Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) goes the distance — literally and figuratively — to save the day.

Besides a healthy budget, the movie benefitted from great acting, as well as a clever story that Mr. Mangold co-wrote with Jez Butterworth, David Koepp and John-Henry Butterworth.

And yes, Marion (Karen Allen) is in this movie, but this writer won’t reveal when, where or how. Likewise, Sallah (John Rhys-Davies) from “Raiders” is in this film. Keep your eye out for him.

Also present is the great orchestral score. John Williams composed the music and conducted the orchestra, as he did for the previous “Indiana Jones” movies. (The ensemble recorded “Dial of Destiny” in the same Sony soundstage in Culver City where orchestras have recorded scores for films such as “The Wizard of Oz.”)

Finally, there’s Mr. Ford. He has an uncanny knack for playing a hero who makes mistakes, has terrible luck but manages to beat the bad guys, no matter how much they outnumber him or outgun him. It’s great to see Indy in action one last time.

