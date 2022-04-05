REVIEW : ‘Infinite Storm’ features good acting, needs better direction

BLEEKER STREET PHOTO

Naomi Watts stars as Pam Bales in “Infinite Storm.”

“Infinite Storm” showcases Naomi Watts’ great acting ability, and it’s certainly based on an inspiring story.

Ms. Watts stars as Pam Bales, who rescued a man on a mountain during a blizzard in a true-life story.

There’s great chemistry between Ms. Watts and Billy Howle, who does a good job playing John, who’s mysteriously dressed in shorts for a hike up a snowy mountain and seems to lack a will to survive. Pam does a series of smart things to save them both, and John makes a series of mistakes that sabotages her efforts.

Unfortunately, “Infinite Storm” falls short in terms of direction, editing and pacing. The story drags and leaves unanswered questions. While the movie is brutally honest (and that’s fine), it doesn’t deliver the one element required in all films, even the darkest ones: a sense of triumph at the end. If not for that, what’s the point of watching?

Pam, an experienced climber dealing with the loss of her young daughters, and John ultimately survive their harrowing descent down Mount Washington in New Hampshire. They manage to make it back, and there must have been some sense of relief, but “Infinite Storm” skips over that.

Fortunately, the film excels in some regards. The effects and Ms. Watts’ talent make you feel like you’re on the mountain during a blizzard, and you do react when Pam and John face one obstacle over another. Death appears certain at some points.

At times, it’s easy to get lost in the story, to the point that this writer forgot to eat a snack he had with him in the theater.

But this writer’s mind also wandered at times during a movie that stretched too long and was confusing. For example, a moment in the present is juxtaposed with a flashback without transition, and this writer was puzzled.

Not helping matters was the film’s music, which didn’t emphasize changes in the story.

Ultimately, the success of this film seemed to rest on the actors’ shoulders.

Ms. Watts and Mr. Howle did their homework, created strong characters and built magical chemistry. Katja Soltes excelled with the production design for the film, which was filmed in Slovenia.

But directors Malgorzata Szumowska and Michal Englert didn’t guide the movie to a triumphant destination. The movie points out that John and Pam essentially saved each other, in more ways than one, but the point isn’t presented with enough power.

“Infinite Storm” is a good start, but it’s essentially a rough draft. This writer would like to see a revised directors’ cut, picking up the pace, clarifying some scenes and adding a new score in which the music can complement the actors’ great work. This is a story worth telling, but the film needs some polishing.

email: dmason@newspress.com