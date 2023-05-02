REVIEW: Liberté

French people’s quest for freedom and a composer’s role in that is told in ‘Chevalier’

Kelvin Harrison Jr. stars as Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges in “Chevalier.”



Violinist Joseph Bologne isn’t as famous as Mozart, even though he showed he could outplay him.

In fact, his contribution to classical music isn’t as well-known as the contributions of other composers whose last name starts with a B — Bach, Beethoven and Brahms.

But while Napoleon banned Bologne’s music from being played, masterpieces can’t be silenced forever.

Bologne is well-known today as one of the early black composers of classical music and a leader in the French people’s quest for liberty or as they would say, “Liberté!”

His story is told honestly and with great depth in “Chevalier,” now screening at local theaters. All lovers of good music and liberty — as well as love stories — should see it.

Freed from a French plantation, Nanon (Ronke Adekoluejo) reunites with her son, Joseph Bologne.

Director Stephen Williams does a great job putting writer Stefani Robinson’s story on the screen, and the cast is equally skilled at its interpretation of historical figures.

Kelvin Harrison Jr. stars as Bologne and effortlessly shows his strengths, flaws and ultimately his courage in defying the French monarchy and choosing to side with everyday people. It took Bologne some time to become a champion of the masses. His early focus was on rising from slavery to a prestigious position in the court of Marie Antoniette (played with an understated forcefulness by Lucy Boynton).

Bologne was the illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner. (There was slavery in the French colonies.) The plantation owner recognized Bologne’s musical talent and put him in an academy, where he excelled with his playing but faced prejudice and ruthless bullying.

Bologne survived that and went on to become Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges in the court of Marie Antoniette.

Lucy Boynton portrays Marie Antoinette.

And he became determined to become the manager of the Royal Academy of Music at Paris Opera House, but had to defeat the other candidate for the job by composing an opera. In the process, Bologne fell in love with his lead singer, Marie-Josephine, portrayed expressively by Samara Weaving. Ms. Weaving has a knack for saying a lot with her eyes and facial expressions, and that complements the way she embodies the character with her dialogue and body language.

Ronke Adekoluejo plays Nanon, Bologne’s mother, who is freed from the plantation and joins him. Thanks to her son, she has her freedom, but she has something to give him: some wisdom about the world he lives in and what he can do to save it. Mothers can see farther than their children, and that’s a great lesson to remember with Mother’s Day approaching.

