REVIEW : Lost but found

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum are hilarious together in ‘The Lost City’

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum star as a romance novelist and the model for her book covers in “The Lost City.”

Comedy is the art of being too serious.

Actors Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum understand that, as do the writers and crew behind “The Lost City,” which is why it’s so hilarious. The characters have no idea how silly they are, and everything in the movie, from the editing to special effects to the music, plays along with this being a downright serious story.

And that’s why “The Lost City” has topped the box office. It’s a refreshing, fun popcorn movie in an era where there aren’t enough genuinely funny movies.

“The Lost City” stars Sandra Bullock as burnt-out romance novelist Loretta Sage, who’s dealing with the loss of her husband, and Channing Tatum as Alan, the model for her book covers. They’re on a book tour when the villainous billionaire Abigail Fairfax (played by “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe) kidnaps Loretta to get her help in finding an ancient city and its treasure.

To rescue Loretta, Alan recruits his trainer, whose name is actually Jack Trainer (Brad Pitt), who performs an almost flawless rescue. Almost. Loretta and Alan get away from the bad guys, but are now being pursued in the jungle and up a mountain.

They don’t have the skills, clothing or equipment for any of this. Loretta’s running around in a sequined jumpsuit!

Much of the comedy comes from how different Loretta and Alan are from Angela and Dash, the heroic couple in Loretta’s novel “The Lost City of D.” They fall short of being cool, but that makes them funny and lovable, along with how hard Alan tries to be a hero. He lacks all the skills, but his heart’s in the right place.

Together, Loretta and Alan will figure out how to survive and save the day. Ultimately, they will become as cool as the characters in Loretta’s book, but the road to get there is full of intriguing and unexpected twists with sweet commentaries about the nature of love.

Meanwhile, Loretta’s editor, Beth Hatten (played well by Da’Vine Joy Randolph), is determined to find Loretta, whatever it takes.

“The Lost City” will remind viewers of movies like “Romancing the Stone,” and directors and co-writers Adam and Aaron Nee are following longtime cinematic formulas. Well, there’s nothing wrong with that. This is the kind of a movie that operates best on a formula, especially with actors like Ms. Bullock and Mr. Channing, who portray their characters with the utmost sincerity and make a wild story believable.

