REVIEW : Movie magic at its best

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” succeeds largely because of Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne and their dedication to playing Dumbledore and Newt with simple sincerity and humility.

Mr. Law is playing Dumbledore in his younger, less certain days, but at this point, the professor is wise enough to know the only way to defeat the villainous Grindelwald is to confuse him. So if his plan is to work, it can’t work precisely, and it’s the unexpected heroic twists that will ultimately save wizards and Muggles alike.

This is actually the most easy of the “Fantastic Beasts”’ stories to follow. “Harry Potter” creator J.K. Rowling’s story establishes the characters and gives you updates on their lives today before getting into the action. And of course, there’s the magic of the special animals, who provide both comedy and drama on a cinematic journey that’s worth taking.

This movie is ideal for “Harry Potter” fans, and its only flaw is people new to the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise may be a little lost. If it’s new to you, talk to a friend or significant other who knows this universe and explain it to you beforehand. It’s OK to look at a map before you voyage into the magical unknown.

Everything in this film from its acting to special effects to drama and comedy clicks. Getting that balance right isn’t always easy, but Ms. Rowling and company (along with director David Yates, of course) make it all look like magic.

