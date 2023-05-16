REVIEW: Never a dull moment in ‘Book Club’ seque

© 2023 FIFTH SEASON, LLC

From left, Carol (Mary Steenburgen), Vivian (Jane Fonda), Diane (Diane Keaton) and Sharon (Candice Bergen) enjoy Italy in “Book Club: The Next Chapter.”

“Book Club: The Next Chapter” is a real page turner.

And much of the credit goes to Mary Steenburgen, Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda and Candice Bergen, who continue to be brilliant in their latest movie together.

The four stars are poignant and hilarious in “Book Club: The Next Chapter,” which is less about books and more about the four women’s adventures and misadventures in Italy.

In the sequel, Carol (Ms. Steenburgen), Diane (Ms. Keaton), Vivian (Ms. Fonda) and Sharon (Ms. Bergen) continued their book club discussions via Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the pandemic over, the four women decide to take a trip to Italy together before Vivian’s wedding to Arthur (Don Johnson). They go to places such as Venice, where things don’t go according to plan, but somehow, triumphs follow the missteps.

“Book Club: The Next Chapter” has great plot surprises that won’t be spoiled here. And there’s a good mix of drama and comedy among Carol, Diane, Vivian and Sharon, who are insightful and funny because they say what they think with no filter. At a recent screening, the audience was laughing frequently at the dialogue, which Ms. Steenburgen, Ms. Keaton, Ms. Fonda and Ms. Bergen deliver with total sincerity. And the chemistry among the four stars is incredible.

Director Bill Holderman makes good use of that chemistry in the story he co-wrote with Erin Simms for this Focus Features release, which placed No. 3 at the North American box office in its first weekend.

By the way, there’s some good acting by the men behind the women, with Craig T. Nelson, Don Johnson and Andy Garcia playing Bruce (Carol’s husband), Arthur (Vivian’s fiancé) and Mitchell (Diane’s boyfriend), respectively.

If you see “Book Club: The Next Chapter,” you’ll laugh. You might also tear up because “Book Club: The Next Chapter” embraces some sweet moments. Bring some tissue.

email: dmason@newspress.com