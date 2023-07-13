REVIEW: Not impossible for Tom Cruise

Star goes to new heights for stunt work and his character in “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, Part One”

Ethan Hunt is back in “Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One.”

Since Tom Cruise started playing Ethan Hunt in 1996, he’s faced an impossible mission. But he chose to accept it.

His mission: Keep topping the stunts he does himself in each “Mission Impossible” movie.

He’s managed to do that. And if you were impressed with what Mr. Cruise did in the previous films — performing a HALO jump from an incredible altitude, standing on the wing of an airplane as it takes off or hanging outside high up on the tallest building in the world, all real stunts — you won’t be disappointed with “Dead Reckoning, Part One.”

Mr. Cruise does a stunt that his character, Ethan, knows is crazy, and it won’t be spoiled here. When you see it, remind yourself it’s a real stunt, not a green screen trick.

Clearly Mr. Cruise is fearless. But not only with the stunts. He’s been willing to show Ethan’s courage, fear, vulnerability and strength in a franchise in which Mr. Cruise and Ethan have both matured. Mr. Cruise has always had a knack for making characters compelling, but he has been Ethan long enough that he now becomes the character in a more effortless style. Both Ethan and Mr. Cruise are comfortable in their own skin.

Rebecca Ferguson, who starred in AppleTV+’s “Silo,” returns as Ilsa in “Dead Reckoning.”

Likewise, the storytelling has become even better, and the supporting cast continues to stand out.

If you love excitement and strong characters in a story with twists that will surprise you, go see “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, Part One.”

Yes, two-part movies are becoming more and more common, and it’s a bit frustrating to have to wait a year to see how a movie, such as “Fast X” of the “Fast and Furious” franchise, will resolve its story. Finally, viewers will see the end of “Dune” when “Part 2” comes out later this year.

But “Dead Reckoning, Part One” ends with a good resolution. You can still enjoy this story even if you never see Part Two, which comes out next year.

And director Christopher McQuarrie, who co-wrote the story with Erik Jendresen, maintains good pacing throughout the film. And there are some incredible scenes that defy gravity.

It’s not spoiling too much to say this movie has the classic elements of a spy movie: a car chase with humorous twists, fighting on a train and action that never seems to be repetitive.

This movie franchise was inspired by the CBS series “Mission Impossible,” created by Bruce Geller, and as such, contains the usual elements such as the mission’s directions on a tape that will self-destruct in 10 seconds. “Dead Reckoning” uses the traditional “Mission Impossible” elements such as incredibly realistic masks that allow the heroes to become anyone, as well as composer Lalo Schifrin’s timeless theme.

And there’s the tradition of the team trying to get access to a weapon before it falls in the villain’s hands. In this case, the main villain is someone you likely wouldn’t expect, and it won’t be spoiled here. Unless you’ve read extensively about this movie, you will be surprised.

The effort to get this special access leads the Impossible Missions Force to run into some people from the past, including the White Widow from “Mission Impossible: Fallout” (Vanessa Kirby) and a ruthless villain from Ethan’s past — Gabriel, played with an eerie calmness by Esai Morales.

Another character from “Fallout,” Ethan’s friend Ila Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), is back in this movie, and the plot involves Grace, a thief played by Hayley Atwell, arguably best known for playing Agent Carter in the Marvel Studios movies. Grace joins the team in its effort to save the world.

Ms. Atwell, Ms. Ferguson and Ms. Atwell are three reasons this story succeeds. They express their emotions with careful nuances, and their characters are willing to take risks.

Back to help Ethan is his team — computer pros Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames) and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg). Once again, Benji gets many of the funniest lines in a “Mission Impossible” film, and Mr. Pegg wisely plays those scenes with total seriousness.

The story for “Dead Reckoning” is a clever one, but is explained well so viewers can follow it and enjoy the dialogue and action. Never mind if you’re sitting back on a fully reclining chair in a theater. You will be on the edge of your seat.

