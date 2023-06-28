REVIEW: Post-apocalyptic world

Characters stand out in Apple+ series ‘Silo’

PHOTO COURTESY APPLETV+

Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) accepts her promotion to sheriff in order to get some answers on “Silo.”

Post-apocalyptic worlds are a common theme for sci-fi shows, and “Silo’s” story in that regard is fairly standard. Everyone’s trying to survive, and no one’s certain about what the world used to be like.

In fact, it’s against the law to hold onto certain “relics” — hardware from the past, and everyone is expected to conform with society’s traditions. It’s a familiar story.

What makes “Silo” stand out is its characters.

Rebecca Ferguson stars in the series, streaming on Apple (with the season finale on Friday), as Juliette Nichols, an engineer for an underground society that goes down many levels and lives according to a strict code. In fact, romantic relationships must be sanctioned by the government, and you have to get special permission to have children.

The most fortunate people, including government officials, live in the better quarters at the top, and people become poorer as you descend through the levels.

Rapper Common plays Robert Sims, an investigator for Judiciary. WIth him is Anthony (Oscar Coleman).

The citizens know they can never return to the poisonous surface and must make the best of their lives.

The power for this enormous vertical haven, which has plenty of stairs but no elevators, is maintained through hard work, sweat and danger.

The silo has a mayor, sheriff and a judiciary section with its own investigative powers and a powerful judge.

Martha Walker (Harriet Walter) dishes out tough love on “Silo.”

People survive from day to day, but the entire society is rattled by several murders. The new sheriff must do what it takes to figure out who’s the killer.

The plot is intriguing, but really, it’s the character who will keep you watching.

Juliette reluctantly accepts a promotion to sheriff, and she brings the perspective of someone from down below who suddenly has a nice apartment and perks at the top — literally and figuratively.

Sheriff Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) clashes at first with more experienced Chief Deputy Marnes (Will Patton), but they discover they share a passion for uncovering the truth.

Tim Robbins plays her boss, Bernard, the mayor pro tem.

Both Ms. Ferguson and Mr. Robbins excel in their roles, but a real standout among the cast is Harriet Walter as Martha Walker, Juliette’s wise friend who tells it like it is. She shows Juliette a lot of tough love.

Will Patton brings his usual knack to making characters genuine and relatable. He plays Deputy Marnes, who was a friend of former Sheriff Holston Becker (David Oyelowlo).

And rapper Common brings a formidable presence as Robert Sims, who works for the judiciary department.

Deputy Paul Billings (Chinazuke Uche) assists Sheriff Juliette Nichols with her investigation into major crimes.

Rashida Jones brings the right amount of determination and curiosity as Holston’s wife.

Based on the novels by Hugh Howey, “Silo” features a great mix of dialogue and intense action, but the producers clearly trust their cast with well-paced scenes with complete conversations. It’s a treat to see that in a series. What’s more, “Silo” isn’t afraid to explore ideas.

Overall, this is a great series because of its characters and the talented actors playing them with an air of reality and intensity. Their characters are survivors.

email: dmason@newspress.com