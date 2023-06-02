REVIEW: Robert De Niro plays a funny dad

‘About My Father’ succeeds because of its cast and dialogue

Salvo (Robert De Niro) gets into the spirit of Fourth of July activities in “About My Father.”

After a slow start, “About My Father” evolves into a hilarious and insightful story about a father’s relationship with his son, who’s trying to impress his fiancée’s rich family.

His biggest worry is making sure Dad doesn’t mess everything up.

Ultimately “About My Father” succeeds because it has one of the best casts for any comedy this year: Robert De Niro as the eccentric father and hairstylist, Salvo; Sebastian Maniscalo as Salvo’s son, Sebastian; Leslie Bibb as Salvo’s fiancée’, Ellie; Kim Cattrall as Elle’s mom, Tigger; David Rasche as Ellie’s dad, Bill; and Anders Holm and Brett Dier as Ellie’s brothers Lucky and Doug, respectively.

It’s strong group of actors who are cast in good parts, and Mr. Maniscalo and Austen Earl, who co-wrote the story, made a smart move in casting Mr. De Niro as a hairstylist, a character you wouldn’t expect the “Raging Bull” star to play. But Mr. De Niro has fun with the role, which has some of the vibe from his character in “Meet the Parents” but with a kinder heart. No, he doesn’t put Ellie or Sebastian through a lie detector test.

Sebastian (Sebastian Maniscalo), left, argues with his father Salvo (Robert De Niro) in “About My Father.” From left, Tigger (Kim Cattrall), Ellie (Leslie Bibb) and Bill (David Rasche) are members of a rich family with some problems.

In “About My Father,” Mr. De Niro proves he can easily be sweet, tough, funny and dramatic, and he smoothly goes from one emotion to the next.

The film begins in Chicago with Sebastian wanting to propose to Ellie. He thinks his best opportunity will be when he joins Ellie during a visit to her parents’ fancy estate in Washington, D.C., and Ellie gets the idea that Sebastian’s father should join them. Sebastian is scared his father, a free spirit who says what he thinks, will make a bad impression.

At first, “About My Father” is a bit slow, and some slapstick doesn’t help. But once the characters are established and the physical comedy dies down, “About My Father” becomes hilarious. The dialogue proves to be all it needs. Mr. De Niro gets many of the best lines and delivers them so matter-of-factly that you can’t help but laugh. At a recent screening, audience members laughed their loudest when Mr. De Niro spoke.

And there are some fun scenes as Mr. De Niro’s character, Salvo, gets into the spirit of Fourth of July activities at the estate.

Lucky (Anders Holm), left , and Doug (Brett Dier) are two very different brothers.

As the story develops, it touches on the father-son relationship, and as Salvo and Sebastian’s bond grows, you might tear up. Again, Mr. De Niro deserves a lot of the credit because he keeps everything simple and honest. That’s how you build a character.

And it’s great to see Ms. Cattrall as Tigger, Ellie’s mom. Ms. Cattrall’s usual energetic approach is perfect for this character, but she never goes over the top. Like Mr. De Niro, she approaches her character with honesty.

Likewise, Mr. Maniscalo, Ms. Bibb, Mr. Holm and Mr. Dier bring an effective, honest approach as they play four diverse characters who keep the story moving.

