REVIEW: See how you’ll laugh

‘See How They Run’ is a joyful ride through a murder mystery and puns

PHOTOS COURTESY SEARCHLIGHT PICTURES/©2022 BY 20TH CENTURY STUDIOS

Sheila Sim, an actress and wife of actor Richard Attenborough (Pearl Chanda), contends with obnoxious director Leo Kopernick (Adrien Brody).

If you love spoofs of murder mysteries and puns, “See How They Run” is your kind of movie.

The comedy aspect is hilarious, but “See How They Run” also delivers a good murder mystery. There’s a lot of joyful goofiness in this movie, but between the laughs, you’ll see clues to the murderer’s identity. Watch closely.

It’s the 1950s in the West End of London, and Richard Attenborough (Harris Dickinson) leads a theatrical production of Ms. Christie’s long-running play “The Mousetrap.” And on this night, an obnoxious movie director, Leo Kopernick (Adrien Brody), is bothering people as he stubbornly pursues his goal of making a film adaptation of this play.

Backstage on this night, there’s a real-life murder.

And it’s up to Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and his rookie partner Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan) to crack the case.

PARISA TAGHIZADEH/SEARCHLIGHT PICTURES/©2022 BY 20TH CENTURY STUDIOS

At left, Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and (Constable Stalker) Saoirse Ronan work together to solve a murder mystery in “See How They Run.” At right, Sheila Sim (Pearl Chanda) and her husband Richard Attenboroguh answer questions from Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan).

“See How They Run” establishes immediately why the dead man was so hated and who would want him dead. From there, the movie goes on twists and turns, and the jokes (including the puns) complement a well-conceived plot by the movie’s writer, Mark Chappell.

And director Tom George does a great job of pulling this zany story together in a movie with impeccable pacing and a talented cast.

Of all the actors, Ms. Ronan stands out for her portrayal of Constable Stalker. Her character is very funny because she takes everything seriously but messes up royally. Ms. Ronan committed herself to playing the constable with 100% sincerity, and Constable Stalker is a major reason why “See How They Run” is funny.

And Sam Rockwell does a great job playing Inspector Stoppard, the serious detective trying to solve the case.

Mr. Brody effortlessly becomes the obnoxious movie director from Hollywood.

PARISA TAGHIZADEH/SEARCHLIGHT PICTURES/©2022 BY

20TH CENTURY STUDIOS

The murderer could be any of them! From left are characters played by : Ruth WIlson, Reece Shearsmith, Harris Dickinson, Sian Clifford, Pearl Chanda, Jacob Fortune Lloyd, David Oyelowo and Ania Marson.

The rest of the cast includes Pearl Chanda as Sheila Sim (Richard Attenborough’s wife), Gregory Cox as Major Metcalf, Charlies Cooper as the Dennis Corrigan, Ruth Wilson as Petula Spencer, Oliver Jackson as Trumpet, Maggie McCarthy as Mrs. Boyle, Tim Key as Commissioner Harold Scott at Scotland Yard, Reece Shearsmith as John Woolf, David Oyelowo as Mervyn Cocker-Norris, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as Gio, Tomi Ogbaro as Double Bass, Sian Clifford as Edana Romney and Ania Marson as mother.

Kieran Hodgson plays Harley —the motorcycle messenger. (There’s no end to the puns.)

Does Agatha Christie appear in this story? The answer won’t be spoiled here. Watch the film.

By the way, Ms. Christie’s “The Mousetrap” was a real-life success. The play opened in 1952 in the West End and continued right through March 16, 2020. And Mr. Attenborough, who did star in the play’s initial run with his wife Sheila Sim, went on to star in the blockbuster “Jurassic Park.”

email: dmason@newspress.com

