REVIEW : ‘Sing 2’ ends 2021 on the right note

Adults, kids alike love the characters, the story and, of course, the music

After a while, you forget you’re watching an animated movie about animals who sing. You simply become fully invested in the characters.

That’s what fans said after a recent screening of “Sing 2,” which has exceeded the first, great movie in terms of story, characters and the selection of 1980s hits. Also, you have to give credit to the casting: Vocalist Bono is the voice of Clay Calloway, a famous rock star/lion singing — what else? — U2 songs. Brilliant.

Without even the slightest doubt, Illumination’s “Sing 2” is the best animated movie of 2021 in this writer’s opinion. No other movie comes close, not even Disney’s outstanding “Encanto” or the well-crafted “Addams Family 2.”





The year ended on the right note with “Sing 2,” which takes the entire genre to its next level, in terms of imagination, originality, plot twists and character development. No kidding, “Sing 2” has set a new bar for the competition, including Disney and Disney-Pixar.

Without giving away too much at this point, the movie features a Las Vegas-like city, and a fan at a recent screening commented at one point that she had never seen such an imaginative hotel in the real-life Vegas. Adults during the screening clearly were fascinated by a movie that exceeded their expectations, and at times, you could hear children whispering or talking softly about the characters. Everybody became invested.

There are some plot spoilers ahead.

“Sing 2’ starts with Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughy) , the koala who produces the musical shows, wanting more than having his concert in the local theater. He gets downright sneaky in his efforts to get his performers an audition with a producer/theater owner who can bring them to the next level of fame in a city that looks a lot like Vegas.

Fortunately, Buster’s singers are talented. They vary from rock singer and guitarist/porcupine Ash (Scarlett Johansson) to singer and pianist/gorilla Johnny (Taron Egerton of the “King’s Men” movies) and mother/pig Rosita (Reese Witherspoon). But to get the interest of the producer/theater owner, Buster needs a big name and finds that in Clay Calloway (again, that’s voiced by Bono).





He’s an experienced rock star who stopped performing years ago for personal reasons, and the question is whether Buster can get Clay back. (By the way, the animators have created what you would expect an older rock star to look like if he happened to be a lion. It’s a perfect look.)

Buster and his crew prepare a special musical, and the details won’t be spoiled here.

Along the way, there’s a lot of comedy that made kids and adults laugh loudly during the movie screening. And the characters grow, which is the ultimate test of any animated movie. “Sing 2” meets that challenge head-on. Director Garth Jennings has done a great job and can be proud of his team for the story, animation, pacing, editing, etc.

In addition, the movie boasts a host of popular hits, including favorites from U2’s Grammy-winning 1987 “Joshua Tree” album and its song “Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of” (2001). U2 also recorded an original song for “Sing 2”: “Your Song Saved My Life.”

There’s also music by other great singers, including Elton John. No doubt Buster and his pals have good taste.

