REVIEW: ‘Sound of Freedom’

Miguel (Lucas Avila) is rescued by federal agent Tim Ballard (Jim Caviezel) in “Sound of Freedom.”

Tim Ballard rescued a boy from sex traffickers, then went a step further — many steps actually — and rescued his sister and more than 100 children.

That’s a true story. And it’s told with honesty and compassion in “Sound of Freedom,” a movie you should see. It’s now screening at theaters in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Santa Maria.

Talented actor Jim Caviezel stars as Tim, a real-life federal agent who found making arrests wasn’t enough. A father himself, Tim knew he had to rescue children, and he risked his life to do so.

Tim Ballard (Jim Caviezel) succeeds in his mission to rescue Miguel’s sister Rocio (Cristal Aparicio).

Alejandro Monteverde directed the movie, distributed by Angel Studios. The director tells the story as a straightforward narrative that shows the abuse the children experienced as sex slaves.

“Sound of Freedom” tells the horrible details but doesn’t exploit the horror. Mr. Monteverde, who co-wrote the story with Rod Barr and knows when to show restraint in the camera work, respects the children in this story, which was filmed on location in Cartagena, Colombia. “Sound of Freedom” demonstrates that a difficult topic can be shown on screen without graphic or sensational details.

When Tim decides to go on a dangerous mission to save Roberto’s (Jose Zuniga) daughter Rocio, he quits his job and heads to Colombia, where he and others go undercover in a sting operation to rescue more than 50 children at one time and apprehend the villains. It’s amazing to see the careful steps Tim and his colleagues, including his right-hand man Vampiro (Bill Camp), take to ensure the children’s safety before and during their rescue.

Rocio (Cristal Aparicio) is enslaved with other children in a Colombian jungle. Vampiro (Bill Camp) does whatever he can to save the children.

Mr. Camp brings a lot to this movie, and it’s a reflection of his Broadway experience, which includes”The Crucible” and “The Death of A Sales.”

Mr. Caviezel, whose movies have included “The Count of Monte Cristo,” and Mr. Camp do a great job in playing these real-life individuals. And Oscar-winning star Mira Sorvino adds to the film’s depth as Katherine Ballard, Tim’s wife.

The film is enhanced by the performances by Lucas Avila and Cristal Aparicio as Miguel and Rocio, the siblings who were kidnapped by sex traffickers. The young actors give an honest, compelling portrayal.

After “Sound of Freedom” was completed, it took another five years for it to land in theaters. The original distribution deal was with 20th Century Fox, but the distribution didn’t proceed after Disney bought the studio. Angel Studios acquired the global distribution rights after getting help from an online group of 10,000 investors.

Miguel (Lucas Avila) is reunited with his father, Roberto (Jose Zuniga).

The movie was produced by Eduardo Verastegui, who plays Paul in the movie, and the production company behind it is Santa Fe Films.

Tim Ballard requested that Mr. Caviezel portray him in the movie, and it is one of Hollywood’s better casting decisions.

Mr. Caviezel, who considers “Sound of Freedom” to be one of his most important films, discusses the movie and its potential for inspiring positive changes during the closing credits.

