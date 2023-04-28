REVIEW/SPECIAL SCREENING: Director and actors stress realism in ‘Big George Foreman’

SONY PICTURES PHOTOS

George Foreman (Khris Davis), left, fights Muhammed Ali (Sullivan Jones) in “Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World.”

Director George Tillman Jr. was thrilled when George Foreman said he liked the script.

“I cried the moment when my mom said, ‘You have more inside you than you know,’ ” Mr. Foreman said about “Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World.”

The movie started screening late Thursday afternoon at theaters across the nation, including Fiesta 5 in downtown Santa Barbara, Camino Real Cinemas in Goleta and Regal Edwards Santa Maria & RPX. Starting today, it’s also playing at Movies Lompoc.

But some residents got an early look, thanks to a Santa Barbara International Film Festival screening Saturday at the Riviera Theatre in Santa Barbara. Afterward, the audience listened as Mr. Tillman answered questions from Roger Durling, the festival’s executive director.

George Foreman (Khris Davis), right, is trained by Doc Broadus (Forest Whitaker).

Mr. Tillman told Mr. Durling that while Mr. Foreman liked the script, he knew it could be even better.

“He said there were some things missing,” Mr. Tillman recalled. “I said, ‘Let’s go deeper. Let’s talk more.’”

The result is a compelling movie that shows Mr. Foreman’s life as a boxer, then a preacher and finally a boxer again. Mr. Foreman was happy when he saw the finished film.

“I heard he loved the movie and wanted to see it over and over again,” said Mr. Tillman, who co-wrote the story for the Sony Pictures film with Frank Baldwin and Dan Gordon and the screenplay with Mr. Baldwin. Mr. Foreman was one of the executive producers.

Actor Khris Davis does a great job as Mr. Foreman, showing all the subtle nuances of the boxer and his evolution from an angry fighter to a preacher spreading the Christian message of love and forgiveness. It was a dramatic change for Mr. Foreman, and Mr. Tillman’s excellent direction allows the story to unfold naturally and honestly.

Sonja Sohn adds powerful emotional elements in her portrayal of Nancy Foreman, Mr. Foreman’s mother. Sullivan Jones projects the right level of charisma in playing one of Mr. Foreman’s famous opponents, Muhammad Ali. And Forest Whitaker stands out for his portrayal of Mr. Foreman’s trainer, Doc Broadus.

Mr. Tillman told Mr. Durling and the Riviera Theatre audience that he felt it was important to have the same actor play Mr. Foreman throughout his adult life. He said he wanted the audience to connect with that one actor.

And Mr. Tillman noted the real-life George Foreman, who visited the set, wanted to be certain the movie got it right with the scene showing his realization that Jesus Christ was alive in him.

It was also important to Mr. Tillman to get the scene right, and the director decided to show it from Mr. Foreman’s point of view.

“I felt like if I didn’t get it right, you wouldn’t believe the rest of the movie,” he said.

In addition to the stellar acting and directing, the film’s cinematography is outstanding, with realistic boxing scenes. Mr. Tillman said all the opponents in the film are real boxers, except for the actors playing George Foreman and Muhammed Ali.

