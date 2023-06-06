REVIEW: ‘Spider-Man’ sequel soars to new heights

Animated movie blends dynamic art, action and characters

IMAGES BY SONY PICTURES ANIMATION

Spider-Man/Miles Morales (voice of Shaimek Moore) soars back into action as his universe’s web-slinging hero in “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” which topped the box office in its first weekend.

Few, if any, animated movies have felt like a comic book in motion to the extent of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

The artwork is stunning in the dynamic movie, which actually is more exciting than the live-action “Spider-Man” franchise. It’s no wonder that the Sony Pictures Animation release topped the box office, soaring above Disney’s live-action “The Little Mermaid,” an excellent film that enjoyed its No. 1 spot for just one weekend.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is leading to packed theaters across the country, as fans rushed to see the long-awaited sequel to “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (2018). The sequel follows the continuing story of Miles Morales (voice of Shameik Moore), the teenager who was bitten by a radioactive spider in his universe and became Spider-Man. He discovered there are variations of Spider-Man — and Spider-Woman — in other universes that make up Marvel Comics’ multiverse.

Spider-Man/Miles Morales handles personal and interdimensional drama in the sequel.

“Across the Spider-Verse” carries the premise from “Into the Spider-Verse” one step farther. Spider-Woman/Gwen Stacy (the voice of Hailee Steinfeld) has joined other Spider heroes in crossing universes to keep the multiverse safe, and she decides to pay Miles a visit. He could use the company. He’s feeling very much alone in a universe where he can’t tell his parents about his secret life as a superhero, and he faces the challenge of balancing his studies and family obligations with crime fighting.

Like “Into the Spider-Verse,” the Sony Pictures Animation sequel varies the artistic look among the various universes and characters. The animation changes to reflect the characters’ emotions.

The character designs are compelling, but so are the backgrounds. There is a degree of artistic quality here that is above what you’ll see in most animated movies.

“Across the Spider-Verse” places its characters against colorful backgrounds.

The action is fast as the heroes face the villain Spot (voice of Jason Schwartzman), who has the ability to go through objects and cross from one universe to the next. Leading the Spider-People is Spider-Man 2099/Miguel O’Hara (voice of “Star Wars” star Oscar Isaac), who’s determined to repair the damage done by dimensional anomalies.

The directors and writers of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” know when to slow down and emphasize character development and dialogue. Miles and his father, Jeff Morales (voice of Brian Tyree Henry), a cop, are trying to understand each other, but it’s not easy. Miles finds it easier to connect with his mother, Rio Morales (Luna Lauren Velez), but she doesn’t know the entire story about her mysterious son.

And Gwen Stacy is having problems with her father, a police officer who faces difficult choices about Gwen.

The “Across the Spider-Verse” characters include from, left, Spider-Woman/Jessica Drew (voice of Issa Rae), Spider-Woman/Gwen Stacy (voice of Hailee Steinfeld) and Spider-Man/Peter B. Parker (voice of Johnson) with his baby daughter Mayday.

In addition to the main characters, “Across the Spider-Verse” has a diverse supporting cast, some of whom are clearly dramatic such as another Spider-Woman, this one Jessica Drew (voice of Issa Rae), and others who are very funny, such as Spider-Man/Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson), who brings his baby daughter Mayday along for the action.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is a strong movie with a great story by writers Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Dave Callaham and effective direction by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson.

If you’re a fan of comic books, see this film, which ends in a cliffhanger. Up next is “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.”

