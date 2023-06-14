REVIEW: Spies in the family

CBS series ‘True Lies,’ about husband-and-wife spies, is better than the movie; Netflix’s ‘FUBAR’ shows father and daughter working together in the CIA

TOM GRISCOM/CBS

Harry Tasker (Steve Howry) and Helen Tasker (Ginger Gonzaga) are husband and wife who work as spies for the Omega Sector, a U.S. intelligence agency, in “True Lies.”

Today is one of the best eras for spy shows on TV.

And the truth is, the best of those shows includes “True Lies.”

The CBS series is inspired by director James Cameron’s 1994 film of the same name. While that film, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as spy Harry Tasker and Jamie Lee Curtis as his wife/new spy Helen Tasker, was a good movie, the series is even better.

That’s because of the clever writing, the emphasis on an ensemble cast and the spontaneity among the actors.

“True Lies” recently concluded its first season on CBS, but you’ll find all the episodes streaming on Paramount+. If you start watching, make sure you’re on a comfortable sofa or chair, because the show is binge-worthy.

Steve Howey stars as Harry Tasker, who works for the U.S. spy agency called the Omega Sector. His wife Helen (Ginger Gonzaga) is a linguistics professor who’s bored with their lives. Well, she suddenly finds herself in an exciting life when she learns on a trip to Paris that Harry isn’t a dull computer salesman, after all, but actually a spy.

Helen joins the team as a spy, and the fun of the show is watching Harry and Helen balance their lives as spies with being parents of teenagers, who have no idea what Mom and Dad are really doing.

JACE DOWNS/CBS

From left, the Omega Sector spies include Harry Tasker (Steve Howey), Helen Tasker (Ginger Gonzaga), Luther (Mike O’Gorman) and Maria (Erica Hernandez).

The writers have wisely taken an ensemble approach with this show, and the series has good storylines involving Gib (Omar Miller), the team’s leader and computer genius; and fellow spies Luther Mike O’Gorman) and Maria (Erica Hernandez).

“True Lies” succeeds as a clever mix of drama, comedy, action and character development. The series has great plot twists involving its villains, and there’s some good use of science in defeating the bad guys.

There’s another show on Netflix that seems similar to “True Lies,” no doubt because it stars Mr. Schwarzenegger as Luke, a CIA spy who discovers his daughter Emma (Monica Barbaro) is also a CIA spy. “FUBAR” has a bit more comedy than “True Lies,” but offers some exciting action series and some strong character development.

And the former California governor is in the perfect series for him: an action show with comedy. Likewise, Ms. Barbaro is great in the scenes with Mr. Schwarzenegger as their characters resolve relationship issues during their daily job of saving the world.

One of the best characters is Roo (Fortune Felmster), a spy who says what she thinks, acts tough but shows her vulnerability. She gets many of the show’s best lines.

Netflix has a good variety of spy shows. “Night Agent” is among the best of them. “The Recruit” is a good show that gets better with the later episodes.

email: dmason@newspress.com