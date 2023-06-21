REVIEW: ‘Strange New Worlds’ is ‘Star Trek’ at its best

Series continues its excellence in its second season

Former cadet Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) is now an ensign on the USS Enterprise, serving with Mr. Spock (Ethan Peck) in “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.”

Camaraderie, humor, sense of adventure and a fearless approach to modern social issues — that’s what made the original “Star Trek” series a hit. That’s why it remains popular despite its low budgets, although fans did appreciate the addition of modern special effects (including ships and planets) when the series was remastered in 2006-08.

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” has all the elements of the original series. In fact, it’s more like the original “Star Trek” series than any other spinoff, and that’s clear with a second season that’s having some fun with Mr. Spock and adding Pelia — the quirky, new chief engineer played by Carol Kane. Pelia’s accent is similar to the accent Ms. Kane used when she played Simka, Latka’s (Andy Kaufman) wife on the 1980s sitcom “Taxi.”

But Pelia is even funnier than Simka because she’s the smartest person in any room, and the conversation Pelia had with Spock (Ethan Peck) on the Enterprise bridge in last week’s second season premiere was priceless.

Capt. Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) is determined to help his first officer and friend, Number One/Una (Rebecca Romijn).

And Ms. Kane’s appearance in the 1987 movie “Princess Bride” must also be noted. Her ease with comedy makes her a natural on “Strange New Worlds,” a “Star Trek” series that doesn’t take itself too seriously (again, much like the original series).

In addition to Pelia, last week’s episode featured Klingons — not the reinvented ones seen in the first season of “Star Trek: Discovery,” but ones similar in look, appearance and attitude to those in the “Next Generation” era. The story was a good one and allowed Spock, newly promoted Ensign Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) at the communications station and Security Office L’a’an Noonien-Singh, Khan’s descendant, to shine.

The episode was about preserving peace despite the greed of humans and Klingons, and it wrapped up neatly in one hour, reflecting the episodic nature of “Strange New Worlds.” Again, in that way, it reflects the original “Star Trek” series.

Carol Kane has joined the cast of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” this season as Pelia, the new chief engineer. Capt. James T. Kirk (Paul Wesley), seen here with security officer La’an (Christina Chong), returns this season on “Strange New Worlds.” Mr. Wesley is the third actor to portray Capt. Kirk, following the performances of Chris Pine in the J.J. Abrams-produced “Star Trek” movies and, of course, the decades-long portrayal of Capt. Kirk by William Shatner.

“Strange New Worlds” is set in the time just before Capt. Kirk’s Enterprise, when Capt. Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) commanded the ship. The third actor to play James T. Kirk — Paul Wesley — returns this season on “Strange New Worlds,” and his approach seems closer to William Shatner’s than Chris Pine’s. This is a confident Kirk.

While “Strange New Worlds” is largely episodic, there are some continuing storylines. The biggest one is Capt. Pike’s efforts to get his Number One, Una (Rebecca Romijn, in the part first performed by Majel Barrett), out of trouble after lying about the fact she’s part of a genetically engineered species. Starfleet, which is supposed to be enlightened and embrace diversity, is fearful of genetics because of the trouble during the Eugenics wars. Fear is enough to cause bigotry, even among the most open-minded species, and “Strange New Worlds” is tackling that subject head-on.

Mariner (Tawny Newsome) and Boimier (Jack Quaid) — the USS Cerritos officers from the animated “Star Trek: Lower Decks” series — are guest starring on the live-action “Strange New Worlds” in a special episode this season. The “Lower Decks” characters are being portrayed by the same actors who provide their voices in the animated series.

This season will also have some fun with a crossover, in the seventh episode, with the animated “Star Trek: Lower Decks” series. The actors who serve as the voices of those characters will play live-action versions, so fans will get to see Tawny Newsome, the voice of rebellious Mariner, and Jack Quaid, the voice of the by-the-book officer Boimier, complete with the purple hair you see on “Lower Decks.”

There’s an opportunity for a good inside joke. Jerry O’Connell, the voice of First Officer Ransom, has been married to Ms. Romijn since 2007, and hopefully the writers will have some fun scenes with Ransom and Una. They should make that their Number One priority.

