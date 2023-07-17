REVIEW: ‘Swan Song’ explores cloning

Mahershala Ali stars in movie about a man trying to do what’s right for his family

PHOTOS COURTESY APPLE TV

Mahershala Ali stars as Cameron and Cameron’s clone Jack in “Swan Song.”

“Swan Song” tells the story of Cameron (Mahershala Ali) who agrees to be cloned after he learns he has a terminal illness.

Cameron realizes his clone can continue to be the husband and father that his family needs.

That sounds logical and practical, but it’s emotionally complicated, and Mr. Ali’s performance makes “Swan Song” worth your time.

The good, but not great, movie — it’s a bit clinical at times — is streaming on Apple+.

Director and writer Benjamin Cleary presents a good story, showing the happy life Cameron, a talented artist, has with his wife, Poppy, a talented singer and pianist (Naomie Harris).

Cameron (Mahershala Ali), who’s dying, sees a clone as someone who can continue to be a husband for his wife Poppy (Naomie Harris).

When Cameron is diagnosed with a terminal illness, his physician, Dr. Jo Scott (Glenn Close), gives him the option of cloning himself so his family doesn’t lose a husband and father. The option remains as long as Cameron doesn’t tell anyone he’s dying.

The doctor and her team can pass on Cameron’s memories to his clone, temporarily named Jack (and, of course, played by Mr. Ali). The idea is that one day, Jack will show up at the family’s home with Poppy (pregnant with their second child) and 8-year-old son Cory (Dax Rey), believing Jack is Cameron. By this point, Jack’s memory of being a clone will be erased, and he will think he’s Cameron.

Cameron (Mahershala Ali) and Kate (Awkwafina) are two terminally ill people who are being cloned so their loved ones are not left without them.

Dr. Jo Scott (Glenn Close) works to prepare Cameron and Jack for integrating Jack into Cameron’s family.

The original Cameron, meanwhile, is living his final months at his doctor’s retreat in the woods, where he gets to know Kate (Awkwafina), an ill woman living her final weeks with a clone replacing her in the world. The scenes between Jack and Cameron are intriguing, and Ms. Close does her usual great job of making her character genuine. It’s great seeing the interaction of Cameron or Jack with Poppy, but the movie’s best scenes are with Cameron and Kate. Awkwafina and Mr. Ali are two talented actors who bring out the best of each other in their scenes, and “Swan Song” would have been a better movie with more conversations between Cameron and Kate.

In addition, while there is some conflict between Cameron and Jack, the cloning is too perfect. “Swan Song” would have been a better movie with more differences between Cameron and Jack.

