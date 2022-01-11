REVIEW : ‘The 355’ is a fun spy movie — once everything gets sorted out

COURTESY PHOTO

“The 355” placed third in the North America box office during its opening last weekend.

You may need some 4-1-1 before you see “The 355.”

Any advance information would be helpful on a movie like this, which begins in a confusing manner.

The plot is about an all-female group of spies from different countries working together. But at first, the movie is confusing with everyone changing strategies, wigs and even alliances as they chase after the same piece of technology that the bad guys want. And you don’t know exactly who the bad guys are.

There’s a lot to keep track of, but stick with “The 355” because once the female spies get together in the same room, they explain who they are and what they’re doing.

After that, “The 355” is a fun spy adventure, involving everyone from a German spy agency to the CIA to Britain’s MI6.

A Chinese agent and a therapist who works for Colombian intelligence get into the act as well. Ultimately “The 355” is about the world working together to save the world.

And the cast is great. Here’s how they are, and knowing this in advance will make the film less confusing:

— Jessica Chastain as the CIA’s Mace, who’s determined to complete her mission and save the day, no matter the obstacles.

— Penelope Cruz as Graciela Rivera, a therapist working for Colombian intelligence. Normally her job is to evaluate agents, but circumstances leave her no choice but to become a spy herself.

— Bingbing Fan as Chinese agent Lin Mi Sheng, who’s probably the film’s best fighter in hand-to-hand combat.

— Diane Kruger as German spy Marie Schmidt.

— Lupita Nyong’o as MI6’s computer expert Khadijah Adiyeme, who’d rather have a normal life but gets pulled into this adventure.

And what or who exactly is “The 355”? Well, Agent 355 was President George Washington’s first female spy during the American Revolution, so you can consider it a nickname for this group of female spies working together to save the world.

The movie, which features actors from Marvel movies, is directed by Simon Kinberg of the “X-Men” franchise. He does a great job here with the film’s tempo and tone.

Although confusing at first, “The 355” is ultimately a fun spy movie, worth your time even without the 4-1-1.

email: dmason@newspress.com