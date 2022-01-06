REVIEW: ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’ is a complicated but fun puzzle

COURTESY PHOTO

“The Matrix: Resurrections” is equally entertaining and confusing.

If you’ve watched all the movies in the franchise, you’ll make sense of what’s going on. If you’ve missed some of them, as this writer did, bring someone with you who saw all of the first three films. That person can fill in the blanks after you see the movie.

Ultimately, this “Matrix” is worth the trip. It’s a good sci-fi movie with compelling characters and plenty of surprises.

There are some plot spoilers ahead.

The movie picks up after the other films, which left Nero (Keanu Reeves) believing he’s a video game producer. In reality, he’s living a phony life, and he seems to know it. Those with the real scoop on reality are trying to get him out of the phony reality, and once he’s out, he wants to help his longtime love interest from the franchise, Trinity (Carrie Anne-Moss), escape from the fake life in which she’s Tiffany and is a married mother.

But first Nero, aka Thomas Anderson, has to realize he’s in a phony world.

The question is whether he’s getting help with his discussions with his mysterious therapist, played by Neil Patrick Harris in one of the film’s best performances. Is this therapist a good guy or a villain?

Once Nero (an anagram for the “One”) returns to the world of reality, he finds things have changed and actually improved in many ways. But he can’t leave Trinity behind in a phony world where she isn’t happy, whatever the risks he must take.

Not surprisingly, Nero faces his nemesis Agent Smith, who, like the therapist, will keep viewers guessing. Whose side is he on?

And there are plenty of Easter eggs in this film, which brings viewers back full circle to the original “Matrix” (1999) and picks up plot threads from the “The Matrix: Reloaded” and “The Matrix: Revolutions” (both 2003).

This movie also presents a mix of familiar and new faces, bringing a new generation of heroes into the story.

One question: Why a “Matrix” movie after all this time? Well, putting aside box office hopes, it’s justified by the plot. The story wasn’t fully resolved for Nero, and the passage of time is addressed by the plot.

Fortunately, director Lana Wachowski ties all the elements together, but admittedly, the film is a puzzle that takes some sorting.

If you liked the first “Matrix” movie, see “Resurrections,” but be sure to see “Reloaded” and “Revolutions” first. (As stated previously, try to see this film with a “Matrix” expert.)

And be prepared to see “Resurrections” a second or even a third time to pick up more details.

Nothing is simple when it comes to “The Matrix.”

