REVIEW: ‘The Orville: New Horizons’ explores space and humanity

“The Orville: New Horizons” takes the crew boldly into new parts of space.

“The Orville: New Horizons” — essentially the third season of “The Orville” — takes the series into profound directions. So far, the first two episodes of the season (streaming Wednesdays exclusively on Hulu) tackle the basic goal of all good science fiction.

Sci-fi is all about what it means to be human, even if that question is being asked through stories involving aliens and androids.

“The Orville,” which is a blend of much drama and some comedy, answers questions about humanity with wisdom as profound as “Star Trek.” No surprise there, since people formerly involved with “Star Trek” shows are involved with this one. Brannon Braga, an executive producer on several “Star Trek” shows, is one of the “Orville” executive producers.

“The Orville,” a series created by Executive Producer Seth McFarlane and starring him as Capt. Ed Mercer (commander of the Union starship The Orville), doesn’t waste a second getting to the tough questions in its first episode this season. Isaac, the supposedly emotionless Kaylon android who saved the crew members in the second season after initially joining the Kaylons in betraying them, deals with people not forgiving him.

Charly Burke (Anne Winters) and Isaac (Mark Jackson) talk about the crew’s difficulty in forgiving Isaac.

That sets the stage for a story about suicide, and “The Orville,” much like the original “Star Trek” series, examines social issues in episodes that are morality plays.

In discussing the future, “The Orville” gets viewers to look at today’s social issues, much like “Star Trek” has.

The stories include strong writing by Mr. MacFarlane, Mr. Braga and André Bormanis. The acting is handled in a realistic and compelling manner by Mr. MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, J Lee, Mark Jackson, Chad L. Coleman, Jessica Szohr and Anne Winters.

The U.S.S. Orville continues its mission of exploration.

But one actress stands out: Penny Johnson Jerald, who excelled on shows such as “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” and “24.” Ms. Johnson Jerald plays Dr. Finn, the chief medical officer, and she makes every word of her dialogue count.

And Ms. Winters is skilled at playing bridge officer Charly Burke, who, like many of the crew members, won’t forgive Isaac.

Likewise, Mr. Jackson does a great job of hinting at emotion in the so-called emotionless android Isaac. It’s clear Isaac actually does have feelings, even if he doesn’t realize that.

And in watching Isaac grow, viewers develop empathy for him, which means Isaac is helping to answer a question for viewers.

What does it mean to be human?

