REVIEW: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ best one in the franchise

Movie allows Thor to mature but keeps his comedy, introduces new hero Mighty Thor

MARVEL STUDIOS

Mighty Thor/Dr. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) battle a villain together in “Thor: Love and Thunder.”



Odin would be proud.

The Asgardian king’s son, Thor, has demonstrated his heroism in a movie that is the best blend yet of drama and comedy in the “Thor” franchise. In fact, in all aspects, it’s the best “Thor” movie yet.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” strikes the right balance between its key elements: adventure, romance, courage and a love of family. The story even empowers children, and among those characters are ones played by the children of the movie’s cast and crew.

Ultimately, this movie about gods turns out to be a movie about humanity. All good sci-fi, which includes comic book movies, is about what it means to be human. And “Thor: Love and Thunder” answers that question in brilliant ways.

The movie explores humanity, in particular, by its storyline involving Dr. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), Thor’s former girlfriend on Earth. She’s dealing with cancer and sees a possible cure in using Thor’s hammer, which leads her to become Mighty Thor.

Jane and the original Thor (Chris Hemsworth) reunite, and the movie explores why their relationship ended and whether they can get back together. Jane’s friend, fellow scientist Darcy (Kat Denning), is also part of the story.

The villain in this movie is Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), and Thor recruits Mighty Thor/Jane, King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Korg (the film director’s, Taika Waititi) to take him on. Along the way, Thor tries to enlist the aid of Zeus himself (played with great humor by Russell Crowe.)

Fans are loving “Thor: Love and Thunder,” which remains at the top of the box office, because it has great heroic moments, tender scenes and an honest look at the characters’ strengths and vulnerability.

Much of the credit for the movie’s success belongs to, of course, Mr. Hemsworth, Ms. Portman and the director, Mr. Waititi. Because of their work, the comedic and dramatic sides of Thor blend together more seamlessly than in past “Thor” and “Avenger” movies. And Mr. Hemsworth’s Thor has matured without losing the comedic side fans love.

In this film, Ms. Portman, who has had a home in Montecito, has helped the talented Mr. Hemsworth by embracing a hero equal to his.

In fact, Thor becomes a better hero in this film because of the woman he loves.

email: dmason@newspress.com