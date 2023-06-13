REVIEW: ‘Transformers’ at its best

Sequel puts the right people with the right robots

Optimus Prime (voice of Peter Cullen) is determined to protect his fellow Autobots and save the world in “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.”

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” is easily the best film in the franchise since the first “Transformers” movie.

It has everything fans could want: humor by the beloved Bumblebee, great leadership by Optimus Prime (voice of Peter Cullen), some fun irreverence by Mirage (Peter Davidson) and nasty villainy courtesy of Scourge (voice of Peter Dinklage of “Games of Throne” fame). Of course, the robots/sentient cars in “Transformers” are always more interesting when you have the right people interacting with them, and that’s the case with Noah (Anthony Ramos) and Elena (Dominique Fishback), two individuals who suddenly find the fate of the world on their shoulders. No pressure.

Steven Caple Jr. does a great job of directing this film, which is set in the 1990s and shows the heroes, the Autobots, in exciting battles with the evil Decepticons, led by Scourge.

The first part of “Rise of the Beasts” focuses on the people. Noah, a veteran, is trying to get a job and help his sick younger brother and their mother. Elena is an intern who’s far smarter than the woman she works for at an archaeological museum but gets no credit for making her boss look good. Both are underdogs, the kind of human characters who are ideal for “Transformers” movies, and Mr. Caple gives the audience time to develop empathy for them.

In fact, this writer expected the big “Transformers” battles to begin sooner, but soon realized that Mr. Caple timed it just right. Waiting a bit allows the Autobots to develop a relationship with Elena and Noah, and the plot points on that won’t be spoiled here.

“Rise of the Beasts” adds a fun element to the “Transformers” legacy with the introduction of robotic beasts — the Maximals, who turn out to be allies for the Autobots. The creatures’ great looks are complemented by the talented genre actors who are the voices, including Michelle Yeoh as the voice of the flying Airazor and none other than Ron Perlman as the voice of Optimus Primal.

As you’d expect, the effects are great in the movie. The action will keep you on the edge of your seat, and you’ll enjoy the surprises.

Ultimately, “Transformers” movies are about compassion, loyalty and courage, and those virtues shine brightly in the Autobots and Primals and the people who become their friends. It’s all about putting the right people with the right robots.

