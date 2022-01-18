REVIEW : ‘Transformia’ succeeds even without Adam Sandler

Latest ‘Hotel Transylvania’ film is a good movie, but not the best of the franchise

Never mind the fangs.

Adam Sandler’s Count Dracula is a well-meaning dad who makes mistakes and drives his family and friends a little batty.

But even when his ego gets in the way, Dracula’s good heart wins in the end, and Mr. Sandler demonstrated that with sincerity in the first three “Hotel Transylvania” movies.

So it seemed risky to produce a fourth one in the animated franchise without Mr. Sandler as Dracula’s voice.

Fortunately, actor Brian Hull sounds like Mr. Sandler sounding like Count Dracula in “Hotel Transylvania: Transformia.” What’s more, Mr. Hull has come close to matching Mr. Sandler’s timing and approach. (It would be impossible to match Mr. Sandler exactly.)





The fourth film does fine with a new actor stepping into the coffin.

And the other original actors are back in “Transformia,” which started streaming Friday on Amazon Prime after Culver City-based Sony/Columbia Pictures decided to skip a theatrical release.

Overall, “Transformia” is a fun ride, but it falls short of the first movie from 2012 . And the best film of the franchise remains the third “Hotel Transylvania” movie, “Summer Vacation” (2018), which cleverly took the story onto a cruise ship and led Dracula to the new love of his life, the ship captain Ericka (Kathryn Hawn, who reprises the role in “Transformia” with her usual, great enthusiasm).

“Summer Vacation” soared with plot twists, action and character development that allowed Dracula to evolve.

By contrast, “Transformia” seems to ignore how Dracula grew in “Summer Vacation.” He’s back to making his old mistakes. While the story’s a good one and there are hilarious moments, the film plays more like a TV episode than a movie. (Sony made the right decision to debut it on Amazon Prime, rather than the big screen.)

There are plot spoilers ahead.

Dracula decides it’s time to retire and wants to turn his hotel over to daughter Mavis (Selena Gomez) and son-in-law Johnny (Andy Samberg). But he decides at the last moment against that because of his fear of how Johnny would change the hotel, and he lies and tells Johnny that he isn’t allowed to give the hotel to a monster.

Upset about that, Johnny seeks out mad scientist Van Helsing (Jim Gaffigan, reprising his great character from “Summer Vacation”) and arranges to be turned into a monster. But chaos ensues, and before you know it, Dracula, Griffin (the invisible man voiced by David Spade), Murray (the Mummy voiced by Keegan-Micheal Key), Frankenstein (Brad Abrell) and Wayne (the werewolf/father voiced by Steve Buscemi) are turned into ordinary humans.





The cure awaits in South America, and the journey of adventure and hilarity takes off.

Seeing the monsters become humans is funny, and there are plenty of moments in “Hotel Transylvania” to make you laugh. And the original cast, varying from Mr. Samberg and Ms. Gomez to David Spade as Griffin, are great as usual. Molly Shannon does her usual inspired job as Wanda, the werewolf/mother married to Wayne.

The best vocal performance is that of Fran Drescher as Eunice, Frankenstein’s wife, in what goes down as one of the best casting decisions in the history of animated comedies. That’s one role that couldn’t be recast.

And it’s great to see Mavis get a bigger part of the action. Her part is essential in the story’s resolution.

But as stated previously, the film, directed by Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska, doesn’t soar to the extent “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” did.

“Transformia” is reportedly the final movie of the franchise, but there could be more stories if the producers take the spotlight off Dracula and put them on the other characters.

A “Frankenstein and Eunice” movie? Or “The Adventures of Wayne and Wanda and Their Countless Pups”? There’s been no talk of movies like that, but if they were produced, that would be worth howling about.

