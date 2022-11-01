REVIEW: ‘Triangle of Sadness’ goes on a mostly funny cruise

NEON

Yaya (Charlbi Dean) and Carl (Harris Dickinson) take a trip together on a yacht, but the journey takes some unexpected turns in “Triangle of Sadness.”

“Triangle of Sadness” is a character-driven cruise into absurdity, and it’s a fun trip — most of the time.

The R-rated film, which is now playing at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Riviera Theatre in Santa Barbara, drags a little in the beginning, but once it finds its rhythm, the pacing is impeccable.

Fortunately — and sometimes, unfortunately — the comedy goes over the top.

The fortunate part is with outrageous characters who have no filter, and “The Triangle of Sadness” uses them to illustrate differences between the well-to-do and the employees who serve them. Everyone’s on a fancy yacht at sea, and the staff knows they must say “yes” to whatever the rich passengers want. That’s where the trouble begins.

The unfortunate part is during one part when the sea gets choppy, and passengers dining at the captain’s dinner are puking in various ways. That isn’t funny. It’s gross.

Fortunately, the movie gets back on track with a funny captain played by Woody Harrelson, an American Marxist who sprouts his propaganda in a debate with a passenger who’s a Russian capitalist, on the yacht’s intercom.

For the most part, “Triangle of Sadness” follows model/social influencer Yaya (Charlbi Dean) and model Carl (Harris Dickinson), who are struggling to figure out who they are as a couple. They go on the cruise on the yacht, where the steward, played with fierce sincerity by Hanna Oldenburg, urges her staff to make the rich passengers happy and pick up those tips.

The big question is whether the yacht will complete its cruise as it meets some challenges at sea. That’s where Abigail (played brilliantly by Dolly De Leon in the film’s best performance) comes in. She’s a servant on the yacht, but she suddenly gains power over the other passengers, and that’s when this film reaches its most interesting point.

The actors commit to their characters with sincerity, and it’s funny to laugh at characters who have no idea how absurd they are.

In addition, director and writer Ruben Ostlund has put together an intriguing story and leads the actors into some great pieces of comedy. He knows that simple exchanges of dialogue, without anything else, can be funny. He also knows some fast action at the right places brings laughter. But early in the film, some plot set ups and conversations run too long, and later in the film, as previously mentioned, the throwing-up scenes are too much.

So watch this film with caution. This cruise isn’t for everyone.

