REVIEW: ‘Wakanda Forever’ is great sequel to ‘Black Panther’

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” topped the box office this weekend.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” stands out as one of the best Marvel Studios movies in terms of character development, writing, acting, music and effects.

In every way possible, this film is an epic. It’s no wonder that it grossed $180 million when it opened last weekend, topping the box office (to no one’s surprise).

And the film serves as a great tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who delivered outstanding performances as the title character of the first “Black Panther” movie and, prior to that, baseball legend Jackie Robinson in the movie “42.” On top of that, Mr. Boseman used his celebrity status to support Direct Relief, the Goleta nonprofit that provides medical aid around the world.

Marvel Studios deserves credit for not trying to recast the role of King T’Challa. Instead, “Wakanda Forever” says King T’Challa, aka the Black Panther, died from a disease. And at the start of the film, it isn’t immediately possible to hand down the power of the Black Panther, the protector of the African nation Wakanda, to a successor. But a new Black Panther will rise, and the identity of the Black Panther, which won’t be spoiled here, will please fans.

“Wakanda Forever” shows the nation successfully defending its vibranium, the powerful metal/resource behind its technology, from other countries trying to steal it. But there’s another source of vibranium — an undersea kingdom ruled by Namor. Longtime comic books fans will recognize Namor as the Sub-Mariner, who debuted in 1939 and was created by Bill Everett. “Wakanda Forever” has redefined the character, dropped the “Sub-Mariner” alias and given him a new one.

Tenoch Huerta does a great job playing Namor and making him three-dimensional in his role as a mutant who can fly to the greatest heights and swim to the lowest depths. He’s a complex character, guided by his determination to do whatever’s necessary, no matter how horrible, to protect his kingdom.

When the surface civilizations tries to track down the vibranium from Namor’s kingdom, he insists on help from Wakanda, which, since King T’Challa’s death, has been ruled by Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), aided by the technological/scientific expertise of her only surviving child, Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright). But Wakanda has moral qualms about aiding Namor, and that sets up the conflict in the story.

The plot grows to include Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), as well as M’Baku (Winston Duke), CIA agent Evertt Ross (Martin Freeman) and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Montecito actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, in a role she has been playing in various Marvel Studios films and TV shows). When Valentina shows up, it means trouble.

Director Ryan Coogler has done a great job assembling this story into a dramatic, clear way that brings out the best moments with the actors. Mr. Coogler also wrote the story and co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Robert Cole.

By the end of the film, fans will have questions. Be sure to stay past the end of the first round of end credits for an extra scene that sets the stage for future “Black Panther” films.

