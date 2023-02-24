REVIEW: Welcome to Super Nintendo World

Immersive experience stressed at newest land at Universal Studios Hollywood

ARAYA DOHENY/GETTY IMAGES FOR UNIVERSAL STUDIOS HOLLYWOOD

Super Nintendo World’s Grand Opening Celebration took place last week at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Walking into Super Nintendo World is like entering a totally immersive video game.

This writer discovered that on the media preview day, which took place before Universal Studios Hollywood’s newest land opened last weekend in the theme park’s lower lot.

Visitors walk through a giant green pipe and onto a colorful landscape complete with castles, giant mushrooms, colorful Piranha Plants and, of course, Mario and Luigi and Princess Peach, who will pose with photos for you.

The real excitement begins when you walk into Bowser’s Castle and onto Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge ride. This is where Super Nintendo World gets truly immersive. You collect digital coins or points on this ride, but whatever your score, this experience is far better than anything you would encounter in your typical arcade.

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

A colorful queue sets the stage for Mario Go-Kart: Bowser’s Challenge.

A magical land awaits visitors to Super Nintendo World.

Inspired by the Mario Kart video game series, the ride features both augmented reality on your goggles and actual set pieces along the track.

During this ride, you go through underwater courses and courses in the clouds to compete for the Golden Cup while collecting digital coins to defeat Team Bowser.

While Mario Kart is the big attraction, another one is equally fun in a different way.

In the Battle with Bowser Jr., you stand in front of a curtain. Your shadow becomes your avatar. To win, you must duck under the shadow images of Bullet Bills, punch Bomb-Ombs and throw fireballs. Be sure to jump and touch the shadow of the “? Blocks”! Do that, and the shadow of your body will become much taller than you.

You have to throw your whole body into this game.

When you enter Super Nintendo World, you can buy a Power-Up Band, which goes around your wrist. You use it to make contact with various blocks, lifesize clocks and more to collect “coins” or points.

Visitors wearing Power-Up Bands hit blocks to add digital coins (essentially points for bragging rights).

At the Toadstool Cafe, the Mario Bacon Cheeseburger comes complete with a mustache on the top bun and a little cap.

When riding Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, guests can tap their Power-Up Band on the ride vehicle’s steering wheel. By doing so, they can track digital coins collected as well as check their ranking against friends and family, when synced to the app.

The world’s careful theming continues into the Toadstool Cafe, where, to be consistent with the Mushroom Kingdom, mushrooms are part of the menu. Hungry for a Super Mushroom Soup? You can also try the Toadstool Cheesy Garlic Knots, Piranha Plant Caprese, Mario Bacon Cheeseburger (complete with a mustache on the bun and a little cap), Luigi Pesto Chicken Burger, ? Block Tiramisu and Princess Peach Cupcake.

And, of course, there’s a gift shop, the 1-Up Factory.

Overall, this land is a charming corner that can appeal to the kid in anyone. (Just don’t forget, when necessary, to jump and duck!)

email: dmason@newspress.com

FYI

For more information about Super Nintendo World, go www.universalstudioshollywood.com. You can also like Universal Studios Hollywood on Facebook and follow @UniStudios on Instagram and Twitter.