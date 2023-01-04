REVIEW: Whitney Houston’s life and music

New biopic tells about the ups and downs for the popular singer

PHOTOS BY EMILY ARAGONES/CTMG INC.

Naomi Ackie stars in the title role of “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody.”

“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody” excels in showing the singer’s talent, determination, and struggles with relationships and drugs.

Naomi Ackie does a great job playing Whitney in a straightforward narrative.

Likewise, Stanley Tucci adds the right amount of flair and restraint in his portrayal of Arista Records President Clive Davis, who discovered Ms. Houston and brought her into the spotlight.

Director Kasi Lemmons and writer Anthony McCarten tell an honest story that shows Whitney Houston’s brilliance and the influence of her mother, Cissy Houston (played effectively by Tamara Tunie), in shaping Whitney’s destiny. Clarke Peters plays John Houston, Whitney’s father and business manager.

Arista Records President Clive Davis (Stanley Tucci) and Whitney Houston (Naomi Ackie) get along well in “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody.”

Ms. Ackie has a natural chemistry with her other actors in this TriStar Pictures film, and it’s great seeing her in scenes with Mr. Tucci, Ms. Tunie, Mr. Peters and Nafessa Williams, who played Whitney’s girlfriend Robyn Crawford.

Ashton Sanders plays singer Bobby Brown, who married Whitney and was accused of physically abusing her.

Whitney Houston dealt with a lot, and despite efforts to help her, she died in 2012 from an accidental drowning that authorities said was related to drugs. But “I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ shows many of Whitney’s better moments, including her acclaimed 1991 performance of the National Anthem at the Super Bowl, her stellar concerts and her uncanny ability to choose the right songs. And for the most part, when you see Ms. Ackie as Whitney Houston singing in this film, it is, in fact, Ms. Houston’s vocal tracks.

Whitney Houston (Naomi Ackie) sings the National Anthem at the Super Bowl.

The movie traces Whitney’s movie career, including her acting in “The Bodyguard” with Carpinteria star Kevin Costner. “The Bodyguard” soundtrack featured Ms. Houston singing Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You,” which proved to be a hit for Ms. Houston. She had the great ability to take any song and make it her own, as “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” demonstrates.

The new biopic shows Whitney Houston’s talent in singing songs such as “Greatest Love of All,” “I’m Every Woman,” “How Will I Know?” and, of course, “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.”

And the film shows Ms. Houston’s determination to be herself in the face of the media trying to define herself or limit her. But the film also deals honestly with the compromises she felt she had to make.

email: dmason@newspress.com