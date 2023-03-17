REVIEW: ‘Wolf Pack’ is more about suspense than horror

Sarah Michelle Gellar has gone from staking vampires to dealing with a wildfire and werewolves in her latest series.

It’s called “Wolf Pack,” and the former “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star portrays Kristin Ramsey, who’s investigating whether a large California wildfire was started by a teenager. But there’s more to this arson investigator than you might think, and Ms. Gellar carefully reveals different elements as the series progresses.

“Wolf Pack” is built more on suspense than gore and horror. All eight episodes of the first season are now streaming on Paramount+.

The series focuses on four teenagers and raises the question about whether they will become werewolves when there’s a full moon, The teenagers are Everett Lang (Armani Jackson) and Blake Navarro (Bella Shepard), who both start to evolve after being wounded during the fire, and Luna Briggs (Chloe Rose Robertson) and Harlan Briggs (Tyler Lawrence Gray), siblings who were adopted at a young age by park ranger Garrett Briggs (Rodrigo Santoro). Even in their most human form, they start to show some extraordinary abilities. Blake, for example, can run really fast, and Harlan has super hearing.

The teenagers seem to be connected by a werewolf.

And he isn’t the only werewolf around.

The series features an intriguing back story for Luna and Harlan, and that won’t be spoiled here. “Wolf Pack” includes unexpected twists and turns, and as each episode answers some questions, it raises new ones.

The young actors do a great job of honestly presenting their wide range of emotions. And Ms. Gellar, who’s one of the executive producers, is effective in a role that’s more subtle than Buffy Summers. But keep watching because Ms. Gellar knows just when and how to turn up the drama, and it will catch you by surprise.

Like many streaming series, “Wolf Pack” presents a single story — in this case, the origin of the werewolves and the future for them — over its entire season. The series is written by Executive Producer Jeff Davis and is based on the “Wolf Pack” novel series by Edo Van Belkom.

This character-driven series moves slower than the more episodic “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and other horror shows, but once the action begins, the scenes are compelling. Ultimately the slower approach is more scary.

email; dmason@newspress.com