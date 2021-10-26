‘Dune’ succeeds with great acting and pacing

“Dune” has made it onto the big screen again.

The new “Dune” remake is true to the spirit of Frank Herbert’s novel, matching its characters and pacing in a way that the excellent 1984 version didn’t.

A large crowd during one theater screening in the Santa Barbara area was completely quiet as it became absorbed in the compelling, although long, story.

The main strength of this “Dune” is that nothing is rushed. It gradually reveals the characters, then when the action begins, the pace picks up. The movie balances its quiet and loud moments, giving the actors the luxury of scenes to develop their characters.

With a slightly shorter length, this “Dune” would be an ideal adaptation of the late Port Townsend, Wash., author’s “Dune.” In its last half hour, there were several apparent points that the movie could have ended and left the audience feeling satisfied and probably wanting more. Well, there will be one. This movie is actually “Dune, Part One,” and the stage is set for the sequel.

There will be inevitable comparisons between Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atredies, the messianic character in “Dune,” and the talented Kyle MacLachan, a reason for the 1984 movie’s success. Well, Mr. Chalamet has a better handle on the character. His version of Paul is clearly not aware of his own greatness, which makes him that much more heroic and that much more compelling to watch.

But the most intriguing cast member is Rebecca Ferguson, who plays Lady Jessica Atreides, Paul’s mom with mental powers, with finesse, emotion and, at times, restraint of emotion. Ms. Ferguson is brilliant.

Clearly director Denis Villeneuve has led the cast to play their characters without a lot of ego, to simply be people caught by surprise in a crisis and trying to survive. As in the book, the plot involves the emperor giving the House of Atreides the responsibility for the desert planet Arrakis and improving its production of spice, essential to space travel. The House of Atreides must do this despite obstacles, including the planet’s native population that wants its freedom and the giant sandworms, shown with drama and effective understatement in this movie.

Like Mr. Chalamet and Ms. Ferguson, Oscar Isaac plays Duke Leto Atreides, Paul’s father, with a sense of responsibility, not one of ego. He makes the character instantly likeable and heroic.

It wouldn’t be “Dune” without Gurney, played by Josh Brolin as a worthy successor to the original movie’s Sir Patrick Stewart, and Duncan Idaho, played by Jason Momoa with a sense of genuine fun. Mr. Momoa gives the movie a lot of energy.

“Dune” is a great adaptation, albeit a long one. Again, if it were just a bit shorter, this would be the ideal adaptation.

