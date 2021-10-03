Home Local Reviewing the ExxonMobil plan
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTO
The Santa Barbara County Planning Commission last week directed the county Planning and Development staff to bring back findings to support the commission’s recommended denial of ExxonMobil’s proposal to begin trucking oil out of its Las Flores Canyon facility, pictured above. The staff is expected to return before the commission on Nov. 3. The commission’s recommendation will go to the Board of Supervisors for its consideration.
