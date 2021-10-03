Reviewing the ExxonMobil plan

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOThe Santa Barbara County Planning Commission last week directed the county Planning and Development staff to bring back findings to support the commission’s recommended denial of ExxonMobil’s proposal to begin trucking oil out of its Las Flores Canyon facility, pictured above. The staff is expected to return before the commission on Nov. 3. The commission’s recommendation will go to the Board of Supervisors for its consideration. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Batting a thousand in spirit next post Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.