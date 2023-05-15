Revised budget includes proposal for flood protection in California

By RIA ROEUCK JOSEPH

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – In the presentation of the newly revised California 2023-24 budget, Gov. Gavin Newsom introduced a Flood Protection proposal of $492 million. It was one of several changes made, and presented on Friday. The flood package includes $290 million of new investment above the $202 million presented in January and is part of the larger $48 billion in climate commitment. The funding items included:

– $125 million flood contingency/ covered by a shift of funds from drought allocations;

– $75 million flood control subventions;

– $40 million San Joaquin flood plain investments;

– $25 million Small Agriculture business relief;

– $25 million unanticipated emergency needs.

“This is not a novel strategy in terms of recognizing the acuity of the challenges but we do recognize the immediacy situationally of some of them including the Corcoran Levee,” Gov. Newsom stated as he spoke about flood protection funding.

The Corcoran Levee in Kings County has been slowly sinking. During periods of drought when there isn’t enough river water or state supplied water, groundwater is used by farmers and this has resulted in the ground sinking 4 feet since its last repair in 2017. The estimated fix this time is $17 million to $20 million to raise the levee from 188 feet to 192 feet. Funds will be disbursed from the $75 million budgeted for flood control projects.

The state’s funding comes with criteria that have to be met by the local government.

“Our investments must match this reality of climate-driven extremes. We’re committing even more resources to support communities up and down the state as they continue responding to the impacts of this year’s storms, ” Gov. Newsom said.

In March, following a spate of atmospheric rivers, Gov. Newsom signed an executive order that made it easier to capture floodwater to recharge groundwater. Regulations for diverting flood stage water without permits were temporarily lifted. The budget proposal on May 12 proposed to codify the provisions of the executive order by setting clear conditions for diverting flood waters without a permit or affecting water rights. This would simplify groundwater recharge.

Gov. Newsom noted, “California is facing unprecedented weather whiplash – we just experienced the driest three years on record, and now we’re dealing with historic flooding.”

The Corcoran Levee project is crucial to the surrounding communities in the Tulare Basin as one of many preparations for flood response plans in anticipation of melting snow packs.

The new budget increases the budget shortfall to $31.8 billion.

Sen. Roger Niello, R-Fair Oaks, Vice Chair of the Senate Budget Committee, released the following statement in response to Governor Newsom’s 2023-2024 $306 billion state budget which he released today during his May Revise announcement:

“We applaud the governor’s restraint in not depleting the reserves, but would offer quite a different set of priorities to meet the needs of the state. Our caucus looks forward to the opportunity to work with the governor and legislative colleagues on a sustainable budget plan.”

Throughout the presentation Gov. Newsom reiterated that California uses a progressive tax system to maintain programs and address the deficit. He opened his presentation with this explanation of the system:

“To use one time surpluses disproportionately for one time programs, the work we have done to reconcile the fact that we are a progressive state, every way, shape or form including a progressive tax system and as a consequence of that progressivity where roughly one half of the residents in this state, or at least one half of the revenue that we receive in this state, through personal income tax, comes from 1% of the population. We recognize the nature of volatility.”