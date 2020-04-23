Revisions proposed to city’s historic resources ordinance

SANTA BARBARA Next week, the city’s Historic Landmarks Commission will be presented revisions to the city’s historic resources ordinance.

During the April 29 meeting, city staff will summarize the proposed revisions following requests from the public as well as the Santa Barbara City Council. The revisions include adjustments to the criteria and process for the city to adopt historic districts as part of implementing the goals of the general plan, said Nicole Hernandez, the city’s urban historian.

Other revisions include updating and incorporating language consistent with state and national historic preservation standards, as well as streamlining the process to review alterations to historic structures, Ms. Hernandez said.

Beginning April 30, the draft ordinance will be available for public review. A public hearing to discuss and review the draft ordinance will be scheduled at a later date. The city’s Planning Commission, the council’s Ordinance Committee and the City Council will also review the document at public meetings prior to final adoption.

The public review of the proposed historic resources ordinance will be posted on the city’s website on April 30 and can be found at santabarbaraca.gov/hroamendments.Questions and comments can be sent to Ms. Hernandez at nhernandez@santabarbaraca.gov.