Reviving a classic

Bowlus RV Showroom opens in Santa Barbara

COURTESY PHOTOS

Solar panels grace the top of the Volterra, the first fully electric luxury RV.

The Bowlus is probably best recognized for its iconic teardrop shape, which has been around since 1934 when it was developed by Hawley Bowlus.

Today, the CEO of Bowlus, Geneva Long, carries on the company’s legacy of quality and comfort while updating the iconic brand.

One way that Miss Long has updated Bowlus is through her deep commitment to sustainability, inspiring Bowlus to release the first fully electric luxury RV, the Volterra.

In addition to the new RV, Bowlus is excited to announce the opening of its new Santa Barbara showroom. The Bowlus showroom offers a personalized sales experience for potential owners. An appointment can be requested at Bowlus.com, or inquiries can be made over the phone at 855-955-5232.

Just like the original Bowlus, the Volterra is fully aluminum. This makes the Volterra much lighter than most RVs, weighing just 3,200 pounds. This allows for smaller cars (such as mid-size SUVs) to tow the Volterra. Even a Tesla Model X can pull the Volterra, and if the Tesla needs to be charged, it can use the Volterra battery, giving it an extra 60 miles of life.

The Volterra’s sophisticated Bowlus Power Management System generates 17 kWh of lithium iron phosphate power, which is charged via its two solar panels on the roof, providing energy for the onboard appliances and systems, allowing travelers to enjoy the comforts of home while off the grid and producing zero emissions.

For example, off grid, the Volterra can run air conditioning for 32 hours straight.

The iconic Bowlus design draws on Hawley Bowlus’ experience with air travel — he built the famous Spirit of St. Louis. While the outside design screams aerodynamic, the interior of the Volterra also evokes feelings of air travel: the feeling of being on a private jet.

Typical RVs use cheaper, plastic parts in the interior, earning cheap plastic parts the nickname, “RV parts.” This is why Bowlus is so proud to not have any “RV parts” in its Volterra.

The interior features high-end materials such as handcrafted wood paneling, natural stone countertops, and leather upholstery. The living space includes a queen-size bed, a fully equipped kitchen with an induction cooktop, and heated floors.

The doors to the bathroom and shower can even swing outward to create a full private bathroom. The lounge area also converts into a second bed.

The Volterra also has a convenient smart home system that can be accessed via phone, which can control and monitor the lighting, temperature, and entertainment systems in the RV.

According to the company, that means that it is safe to leave pets in a Bowlus, and you ensure their comfort.

Ms. Long was inspired to reimagine the Bowlus and RVing experience because of a RV trip she took with her dad to Palm Springs in his restored 1935 Bowlus.

She had a great time, but she also noticed the attention that the RV’s iconic design received. Combining this with her drive for sustainability and innovation, Ms. Long worked to revolutionize the RV industry.

She is the first female CEO of an RV company, and she was placed on Forbes’ 2020 30 under 30.

The Volterra has Starlink compatibility, a rearview camera, an optional propane tank for grilling, and a pet bed and pet feeding station.

Bowlus employee Josh Ballard said Bowlus RVs are a reflection of the meticulous thought that goes into their design and production, making an RV that feels luxurious and will last a lifetime.

email: cbeeghly@newspress.com