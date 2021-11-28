Revolution against America

Henry Schulte

I’m going to repeat, make no mistake, what’s happening in our country is a very well-planned and orchestrated takeover. It’s been fermenting for way too many years, and we’ve been allowing it to happen, because it transpired a little bit at a time, and it slipped past us.

From the corruption of the media slowly switching from news to opinion to having big tech become so huge they’re untouchable. But even the above along with the woke philosophy and the cancel mob, still a part of this takeover — they are not the real culprits. They are the tools.

We’ve allowed outside influence with the likes of George Soros who has made significant inroads by funding the campaigns of crazy leftist district attorneys. They’re now planted all over the country, not prosecuting and releasing as many criminals as fast as they can.

What could possibly be the motive to endanger innocent people is being perpetrated by the very people who are supposed to uphold the law? One answer is to create as much chaos and as fast as you can before midterms. Toss in the madness the Democrats are creating with open borders, and add the Mexican cartels who have set up shop in 11 states, likely more.

These are the killers, drug dealers, human traffickers who made Mexico the disaster it is.

Before long they too will be too big to stop. And by cutting back on policing, we’ve seen the increase in crime and before we know it, all this anarchy will begin to implode this country. Their very intention.

I was reading about Marxist “Che’” Guevara, who was spawned by Fidel Castro in the revolution to take over Cuba. That’s when it occurred to me, we really are in the middle of our own revolution. It was Guevara who also moved Castro toward communism.

When Guevara tried to bring his revolution to Bolivia, it was called “foco” — French for focus. The premise was the revolutionaries could bring focus to the inequalities and lead the people in a revolution, even if they weren’t aware that they needed to rebel, according to historian James Stejskal.

It didn’t end well for Guevara, but there are many in this country who still think he’s a hero when he was nothing more than a murderer. As for Castro, in 1959 he announced the end to all private ownership of guns and said, “This is not a dictatorship. We are never going to use force because we belong to the people.”

Well, we’ve seen how well that worked out for the people of Cuba.

The Democrats are desperately trying the same thing: Take guns away from law-abiding citizens. However, they never tell you how they’re going to take them away from the criminals and now the ever-growing cartels. Or for that matter, are they going to take away the guns of politicians, the wealthy or Hollywood?

The quickest way to start a real civil war with guns, is to try and take them away. If we reach that point, it will take the jaws of life to bring this country back to what it once was.

The media and the woke again tried to make the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse about guns and “white” people running amok. In his own words, it was never about Kyle Rittenhouse; it was about the right to defend yourself.

We who still think for ourselves held our breath because to take away the right to defend ourselves advances the revolutionary plans by leaps and bounds. And before the lights were even turned off in the courthouse, the shouts, once again even by our own vice president, that we need to have “criminal justice reform” because they didn’t get the outcome they wanted. We are in the midst of witnessing the results of the defund-the-police stupidity so it’s a bit unsettling.

While the Dems hold on to power for the next year, they could possibly try and destroy the one thing that truly separates us from the rest of world: the right to a trial by a jury of your peers.

This revolution is turning Americans against Americans. It’s a verbal civil war driven by hate and it’s working. And the Democrats are fighting hard to add teeth to their takeover.

Their plan is already in motion: First thing is shut down all dissent. Then take out as many of your enemy as you can, even locking them up for no reason. Indoctrinate the children to their way of thinking and using them to further the revolution. End oil production and make things more expensive and thereby making survival more difficult. Then render your enemies defenseless.

When enough chaos has been created and the country buckles, in comes the federal government to save the day.

The war is on, and it’s real. Every corner of our country is infiltrated with the enemy and trying to destroy and create as much havoc as they can. When criminals get the green light that nothing is going to happen to them, that’s when you get 80 people looting a Nordstrom, Louis Vuitton, Walgreens and more. The scourge is spreading rapidly.

On the upside there is some good news. More websites are emerging offering something besides the propaganda and censuring from the liberal sites. And they’re finding ways to not rely on the likes of Google.

The recent elections, especially Virginia, gave another sliver of hope. And parents are stepping up to fight back against the garbage being forced upon their kids.

You can’t let up. The revolution is real, and we’re seeing the inklings of an uprising under way.

The author lives in Solvang.