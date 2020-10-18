REYNA, Peter

On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, Peter Reyna, passed away at the age of 82 after a long illness.

Peter had a passion for anything Western. He enjoyed being around horses and reading Western magazines. He also loved watching Western shows.

He was a devoted SF 49er football fan and always wore this 49er shirt while watching the games.

He is survived by his wife Joanne, six children, Jeffery Reyna, Chris Reyna, Mary Hove, Karen Barragan, Kenneth Herrity, Kevin Herrity and sister Rita Vasquez, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Peter is preceded in death by his mother Paula, sisters, Nellie and Leandra and a brother, Lucian.

Peter requested no services and only wanted his family to know that he loved them greatly. May he rest in peace.