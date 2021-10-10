REYNOLDS, Margie Fay

Margie Fay Reynolds 86, passed away Monday, September 27th at her home in Buellton with her family at her bedside. Born in Gracemont, Oklahoma April 6, 1935 she was raised in Hatch, New Mexico where she met her husband Troy B. Reynolds. She is survived by her daughters Lynn Hall, Dee Reed, Bambi Reynolds and Midge Reynolds plus twelve grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Margie and her family moved to Buellton in 1958 where she was a stay-at-home mom until her girls were older at which time she started working for Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital and continued for many years until her husband became ill. She nursed Troy for a very long time keeping him at home until he passed in 1998. Troy and Margie were married for 48 years. Margie was well known for her attention to family, great cooking, compassion for others and hard work. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be especially remembered for frequently helping immediate and extended family members in important ways.

Margie will be interred at Oak Hill Cemetery on Tuesday, November 9th at 2:00 pm in a combined service for her and Troy whose ashes remained at the family home but can now be joined with his wife’s and laid to rest.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to Dr. William Heringer and Central Coast Hospice Care Nurse Nicole Udkow for seeing us through a very difficult illness to a beautiful conclusion of a peaceful passing to our Lord for our

loved one.

If you wish to remember Margie please make a contribution to the Alzheimer Association at https://www.alz.org/cacentralcoast in her memory in lieu of flowers.