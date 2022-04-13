REYNOSO, Debra Jane

Debra Jane Reynoso was born in Alexandria, LA to John and Janie Yanos on January 14, 1965. Upon moving to California, Deb attended Dos Pueblos HS. After having received training at SBCC, she enjoyed working in the medical field. She loved horseback riding, water skiing, fishing, scary movies and beach days with her kids.

She is survived by her children Sabian Reynoso, April Trieger, Brooke Robbins, Logan Reynoso, Jesse Reynoso, 10 grandchildren, her mom Janie Yanos and sis Bozenka Yanos. A memorial service will be held at Christ Lutheran Church 6595 Covington Way, Goleta, CA, Thursday, April 14th @ 12pm with lunch following.